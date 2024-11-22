Report: Yes, Trump 'Plans to Fire the Entire Team' VERY Soon (Brace for MORE Dem Triggering!)

About a week ago there were reports that DC special counsel Jack Smith was planning to step down before Donald Trump took office:

Special counsel Jack Smith intends to step down before President-elect Donald Trump takes office and is discussing the mechanics of winding down the federal prosecutions against him with Justice Department leadership, a DOJ official familiar with the discussions said. Trump has threatened to fire Smith, but Smith expects to be gone before Trump takes office. Trump and his allies have repeatedly threatened to fire and prosecute Smith’s team. In October, the president-elect said he would use presidential powers to end Smith’s probe and promised to fire Smith “within two seconds.”

Fast forward several days, and it looks like Smith and his team might be trying to get out the door before Trump gets in and takes action.

The Washington Post has a report about what Trump has in mind for his first few days in office:

Breaking news: President-elect Donald Trump plans to fire the entire team that worked with special counsel Jack Smith to pursue two federal prosecutions against the former president, according to two individuals close to Trump’s transition. https://t.co/3hOs3Qy7pq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 22, 2024

The Dems were hoping the "Trump is Hitler" stuff ahead of the election would convince enough voters to keep the Democrats in control of things in Washington, DC, but they were wrong.

Trump is also planning to assemble investigative teams within the Justice Department to hunt for evidence in battleground states that fraud tainted the 2020 election, one of the people said. The proposals offer new evidence that Trump’s intention to dramatically shake up the status quo in Washington is likely to focus heavily on the Justice Department, the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, and that at least some of his agenda is fueled not by ideology or policy goals but personal grievance. Asked about Trump’s plans to fire prosecutors on Smith’s team and investigate the 2020 election, a Trump spokeswoman echoed the president-elect’s frequent claim that the Justice Department cases against him were politically motivated.

The Left will now get to reap what they've sowed.

It won't be too many months until we see what ends up happening.