No Balls In Our Stalls: Nancy Mace Will Not Back Down
Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of...
Creepy Used Car Salesman: Gavin Newsom Gets DRAGGED for Speech Saying 'I Care...
VIP
Historian on MSNBC Says Pete Hegseth Promoted Military-Level Weaponry by Selling Grenade-S...
Here's Another Accidentally GREAT Endorsement of Kash Patel for an FBI Leadership Role
Pathologist Shocks Daniel Penny Trial by Pointing to Another Cause of Death for...
She's Gone Full Fruit Loop: Whoopi Dons Tin Foil Hat, Claims Elon Is...
'OH, NO! SHE'S COMPETENT!' MSNBC Accidentally Endorses AG Pick Pam Bondi During Meltdown
Draggin' Over Dragons: Joe Rogan Shields Himself Against Joy Behar's Fiery Flames
'The Golden State Is Eating Its Golden Geese' California Defaults on Loan: Businesses...
Rescue Party: The Dems’ Desperate Search for a Normal 2028 Presidential Candidate Begins
VIP
Daytime Dysfunction: 'The View' Continues to Give ABC's Lawyers MAJOR Headaches
Literally NO ONE Is Asking for This: CBS News Insists 'Some' Voters Are...
Heaven on Earth: Take a Glimpse Inside the Restored Notre Dame Cathedral

MORE 'Paid Propaganda': AP's Recent Cuts Clearly Didn't Hit Their Climate Change Alarmism Bureau

Doug P.  |  12:03 PM on November 22, 2024
Meme

Recently it was learned that the Associated Press would be laying off nearly 10 percent of its workforce after a not-so-golden age of "journalism" we've seen these last several years:

Advertisement

It doesn't appear, however, that the layoffs have hit the one area of their business where the money is made: Climate change propaganda. 

Here's the latest:

In a word: YAWN.

However, this seems to have become a large part of the AP's business model. 

It's true. The AP even published a story fairly recently bragging about how much money they get from "philanthropic organizations" (aka well-funded Left-wing activist groups). 

Recommended

Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of America Should be Concerned
justmindy
Advertisement

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it is assigning more than two dozen journalists across the world to cover climate issues, in the news organization’s largest single expansion paid for through philanthropic grants. 

The announcement illustrates how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism — at the AP and elsewhere — at a time when the industry’s financial outlook has been otherwise bleak. 

The AP’s new team, with journalists based in Africa, Brazil, India and the United States, will focus on climate change’s impact on agriculture, migration, urban planning, the economy, culture and other areas. Data, text and visual journalists are included, along with the capacity to collaborate with other newsrooms, said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor.

The AP also has quietly revealed they took a donation from a foreign group that trains "journalists" to be climate change activists. 

They call it "philanthropy-funded news," but it's pure propaganda. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of America Should be Concerned
justmindy
No Balls In Our Stalls: Nancy Mace Will Not Back Down
Eric V.
Creepy Used Car Salesman: Gavin Newsom Gets DRAGGED for Speech Saying 'I Care About People'
Grateful Calvin
Pathologist Shocks Daniel Penny Trial by Pointing to Another Cause of Death for Jordan Neely
Grateful Calvin
Here's Another Accidentally GREAT Endorsement of Kash Patel for an FBI Leadership Role
Doug P.
'OH, NO! SHE'S COMPETENT!' MSNBC Accidentally Endorses AG Pick Pam Bondi During Meltdown
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of America Should be Concerned justmindy
Advertisement