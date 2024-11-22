MORE 'Paid Propaganda': AP's Recent Cuts Clearly Didn't Hit Their Climate Change Alarmism Bureau

Recently it was learned that the Associated Press would be laying off nearly 10 percent of its workforce after a not-so-golden age of "journalism" we've seen these last several years:

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - 🇺🇸



The Associated Press, a renowned news agency, is reducing its workforce by 8%. While some staff members are being offered voluntary buyouts, the majority of the cuts, which amount to less than half, are affecting the news division. pic.twitter.com/XRosDHXAul — The Layoff Tracker 🚨 (@WhatLayoff) November 18, 2024

It doesn't appear, however, that the layoffs have hit the one area of their business where the money is made: Climate change propaganda.

Here's the latest:

Athletes see climate change as threatening their sports and their health. Some are speaking up https://t.co/bbOw2oljQi — The Associated Press (@AP) November 22, 2024

In a word: YAWN.

"Climate change made me lose!"



Is there anything it can't do? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 22, 2024

However, this seems to have become a large part of the AP's business model.

Total BS that you are paid grant money to write. Nobody believes it anymore. — Harry MacDougald (@HarryMacD) November 22, 2024

👇🏻when you take millions in grants to write more climate change stories you get more climate change stories. Remember this isn’t journalism. This is paid propaganda. https://t.co/h1QkOeCsYq — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) November 22, 2024

It's true. The AP even published a story fairly recently bragging about how much money they get from "philanthropic organizations" (aka well-funded Left-wing activist groups).

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it is assigning more than two dozen journalists across the world to cover climate issues, in the news organization’s largest single expansion paid for through philanthropic grants. The announcement illustrates how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism — at the AP and elsewhere — at a time when the industry’s financial outlook has been otherwise bleak. The AP’s new team, with journalists based in Africa, Brazil, India and the United States, will focus on climate change’s impact on agriculture, migration, urban planning, the economy, culture and other areas. Data, text and visual journalists are included, along with the capacity to collaborate with other newsrooms, said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor.

The AP also has quietly revealed they took a donation from a foreign group that trains "journalists" to be climate change activists.

They call it "philanthropy-funded news," but it's pure propaganda.