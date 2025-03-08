Dems Release Another Cringe Dance Video

Some say that the Democrats have learned nothing from the 2024 election, but they seem to have taken away the conclusion that what their party needs is more TikTok dance videos. As we reported, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the new face of the Democrat Party, told followers not to watch President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress and instead offered up a dance video as an alternative:
Well…the State of the DisUnion will begin shortly. I’m gonna be in attendance. 😒 DO NOT WATCH! pic.twitter.com/R4KEolh7E3— Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 5, 2025
This is a sitting member of Congress. Crockett did indeed attend Trump's speech for the sole reason of shooting video of herself walking out.
We're not sure who these people are, but they too took the time to put together a dance video for TikTok.
Yet another dancing video by Democrats’ paid shills. 🤣🤣🤣— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 8, 2025
Their plan: “Give them bread and circuses.” pic.twitter.com/jNuMPFVFN1
We're in the middle of a hostile government takeover … so let's dance around like idiots. We are serious people.
They're so deathly terrified of a "hostile government takeover" and how oppressed they are that they took the time to humiliate themselves with an interpretive dance video.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 8, 2025
While grinning and laughing throughout.
cc: @MattWalshBlog https://t.co/g2auNZp170
Why are you sharing this shit? Let them be on their own.— Not Mr. Bean (@mrbeangifs1) March 8, 2025
If you can share better ways of exposing people for being stupid, let me know!— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 8, 2025
We agree. Let as many people as possible see this.
Ohhhhhh I hope they keep doing this!— Genevieve (@GenevieveBayer) March 8, 2025
This is the fat DOGE is trying to trim from the federal government.
I don’t get it…— Melissa (@melissanwbu) March 8, 2025
They know they’re struggling with the youth and this is the best they can do?
Mortal Kombat?? Whatever this is? They seriously need help. No 16-year-old is watching this and thinking, "Oh wow, I want to be this." They're thinking, "Oh wow, how corny."
Yeah … the ridiculous "Choose Your Fighter" video, Crockett's lip sync, and this all in one week.
@elonmusk more useless employees wasting tax dollars.— ccslon (@ccslon) March 8, 2025
It’s official!— True Patriot Voice (@TonyMontana5309) March 8, 2025
They really are out of touch with popular opinion.
Hated when the nurses did it and hate this just as much.— Freedom Sticks (@TXFreedomSticks) March 8, 2025
The nurses who were so overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases they had time to choreograph and shoot a dance video?
They like losing, apparently.— Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) March 8, 2025
At this rate, republicans are guaranteed to have a permanent majority.— Will 🇺🇸 (@NoLeftTurns) March 8, 2025
They should absolutely keep doing these. I absolutely support it.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 8, 2025
This doesn’t exactly look like what I would consider a hostile government takeover— sarah (@swkyhokie) March 8, 2025
Who is the audience for these videos? Who’s watching this going “fuck yeah!”— Mike P (@mikepat711) March 8, 2025
I’m serious. Is this a strategy?
Someone came up with the idea, found people to go along with it, shot the video, and pressed Post, all thinking this was a good idea.
***
