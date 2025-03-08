Dems Release Another Cringe Dance Video

Some say that the Democrats have learned nothing from the 2024 election, but they seem to have taken away the conclusion that what their party needs is more TikTok dance videos. As we reported, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the new face of the Democrat Party, told followers not to watch President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress and instead offered up a dance video as an alternative:

Well…the State of the DisUnion will begin shortly. I’m gonna be in attendance. 😒 DO NOT WATCH! pic.twitter.com/R4KEolh7E3 — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 5, 2025

This is a sitting member of Congress. Crockett did indeed attend Trump's speech for the sole reason of shooting video of herself walking out.

We're not sure who these people are, but they too took the time to put together a dance video for TikTok.

Yet another dancing video by Democrats’ paid shills. 🤣🤣🤣



Their plan: “Give them bread and circuses.” pic.twitter.com/jNuMPFVFN1 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 8, 2025

We're in the middle of a hostile government takeover … so let's dance around like idiots. We are serious people.

They're so deathly terrified of a "hostile government takeover" and how oppressed they are that they took the time to humiliate themselves with an interpretive dance video.



While grinning and laughing throughout.



cc: @MattWalshBlog https://t.co/g2auNZp170 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 8, 2025

Why are you sharing this shit? Let them be on their own. — Not Mr. Bean (@mrbeangifs1) March 8, 2025

If you can share better ways of exposing people for being stupid, let me know! — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 8, 2025

We agree. Let as many people as possible see this.

Ohhhhhh I hope they keep doing this! — Genevieve (@GenevieveBayer) March 8, 2025

This is the fat DOGE is trying to trim from the federal government.

I don’t get it…



They know they’re struggling with the youth and this is the best they can do?



Mortal Kombat?? Whatever this is? They seriously need help. No 16-year-old is watching this and thinking, "Oh wow, I want to be this." They're thinking, "Oh wow, how corny." — Melissa (@melissanwbu) March 8, 2025

Yeah … the ridiculous "Choose Your Fighter" video, Crockett's lip sync, and this all in one week.

@elonmusk more useless employees wasting tax dollars. — ccslon (@ccslon) March 8, 2025

It’s official!



They really are out of touch with popular opinion. — True Patriot Voice (@TonyMontana5309) March 8, 2025

Hated when the nurses did it and hate this just as much. — Freedom Sticks (@TXFreedomSticks) March 8, 2025

The nurses who were so overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases they had time to choreograph and shoot a dance video?

They like losing, apparently. — Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) March 8, 2025

At this rate, republicans are guaranteed to have a permanent majority. — Will 🇺🇸 (@NoLeftTurns) March 8, 2025

They should absolutely keep doing these. I absolutely support it. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 8, 2025

This doesn’t exactly look like what I would consider a hostile government takeover — sarah (@swkyhokie) March 8, 2025

Who is the audience for these videos? Who’s watching this going “fuck yeah!”



I’m serious. Is this a strategy? — Mike P (@mikepat711) March 8, 2025

Someone came up with the idea, found people to go along with it, shot the video, and pressed Post, all thinking this was a good idea.

