Dems Release Another Cringe Dance Video

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 08, 2025
Meme

Some say that the Democrats have learned nothing from the 2024 election, but they seem to have taken away the conclusion that what their party needs is more TikTok dance videos. As we reported, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the new face of the Democrat Party, told followers not to watch President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress and instead offered up a dance video as an alternative:

This is a sitting member of Congress. Crockett did indeed attend Trump's speech for the sole reason of shooting video of herself walking out.

We're not sure who these people are, but they too took the time to put together a dance video for TikTok.

We're in the middle of a hostile government takeover … so let's dance around like idiots. We are serious people.

We agree. Let as many people as possible see this.

This is the fat DOGE is trying to trim from the federal government.

Yeah … the ridiculous "Choose Your Fighter" video, Crockett's lip sync, and this all in one week.

The nurses who were so overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases they had time to choreograph and shoot a dance video?

Someone came up with the idea, found people to go along with it, shot the video, and pressed Post, all thinking this was a good idea.

***

 

