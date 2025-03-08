USDA Cancels $600,000 Grant to Study Menstrual Cycles in Trans Men

Elon Musk and DOGE have about a trillion dollars to go, but they're cutting everywhere possible. During his joint address to Congress, President Donald Trump pointed out the waste that had been found, including $8 million for making mice transgender. Yahoo! News fact-checked the president and found out he was right:

The president was referring to an investigation by the White Coat Waste Project, a non-profit campaigning to stop animal testing, which investigates taxpayer-funded experiments on the effects of gender-affirming drugs in rodents. Justin Goodman, senior vice-president for the lobbying group, claimed it has documented “over $250 million spent on transgender animal experiments over the last couple of decades”. He added that “there are over two dozen active federal grants funding transgender animal experiments, worth a total of $64 million”.

Now we've learned that the Secretary of Agriculture has canceled $600,000 in grant money to study the menstrual cycles of transgender men.

BREAKING: U.S. Department of Agriculture has canceled a $600,000 grant for the study of menstrual cycles in transgender men, Secretary Brooke Rollins announced. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) March 8, 2025

Fox News reports:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture canceled a grant worth $600,000 for the study of menstrual cycles in transgender men, Secretary Brooke Rollins said Friday. The Southern University Agricultural & Mechanical College in Louisiana was the recipient of the grant, according to a database on USAspending.gov. … "It is also important to recognize that transgender men and people with masculine gender identities, intersex and non-binary persons may also menstruate," the description adds. "At any given moment about 26% of the world’s population is menstruating." The study seeks to "address growing concerns" related to menstruation, including the potential use of natural fibers, such as hemp, in feminine hygiene products.

This somehow fell under the umbrella of agriculture?

And this is just one example. How do you spend $600,000 tracking trans men getting their periods? That must have been one convincing grant writer.

