'Making This My Ringtone': Reporter Tries VERY Hard to Get Biden's Attention, Fails

Doug P.  |  12:20 PM on November 20, 2024
Screen shot

While the media's noticed that Donald Trump hasn't held any press conferences since being elected president just over two weeks ago, Joe Biden's been setting records for media avoidance:

President Biden has engaged in fewer press conferences and media interviews than any of the last seven presidents at this point in their terms, according to an analysis from presidential scholar Martha Joynt Kumar.

Since Biden dropped his reelection big -- or more likely was shown the door -- he's been even less available to the media. 

However, that hasn't stopped some reporters from trying to get Biden's attention. One journo wanted Biden to celebrate his birthday by acknowledging her existence, which did not happen. Put in some ear plugs and check this out: 

That one video says a whole lot:

This is a funny idea, via Jacqui Heinrich:

The Biden years in a single sound bite. 

