'Making This My Ringtone': Reporter Tries VERY Hard to Get Biden's Attention, Fails

While the media's noticed that Donald Trump hasn't held any press conferences since being elected president just over two weeks ago, Joe Biden's been setting records for media avoidance:

President Biden has engaged in fewer press conferences and media interviews than any of the last seven presidents at this point in their terms, according to an analysis from presidential scholar Martha Joynt Kumar.

Since Biden dropped his reelection big -- or more likely was shown the door -- he's been even less available to the media.

However, that hasn't stopped some reporters from trying to get Biden's attention. One journo wanted Biden to celebrate his birthday by acknowledging her existence, which did not happen. Put in some ear plugs and check this out:

"Mr. President, happy early birthday. For your birthday, will you talk to us, sir? As a gift to the press, will you please talk to us? Mr. President. President Biden. Please, we haven't heard from you all trip. Mr. President!!!!" pic.twitter.com/8OfgIkuP3Z — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 19, 2024

That one video says a whole lot:

The Biden presidency as it pertains to press access in one tweet: https://t.co/btExoiYqwU — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 19, 2024

This is a funny idea, via Jacqui Heinrich:

Making this my ringtone https://t.co/3euL7tPhMw — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 20, 2024

The Biden years in a single sound bite.