SERIOUSLY? Politico Sounds Alarm Because Trump Hasn't Had a Press Conference Since Being Elected

Donald Trump is now the President Elect, which means it's time for the media to get triggered by things they passed off as perfectly normal these last four years.

Today's example of that comes by way of Brian Stelter, who highlighted a Politico story that sets the tone for the kind of thing we're going to see for the next four-plus years that will have Trump increasingly shunning a "fake news media" that worked hard to get the Democrat elected, but failed miserably:

"Two weeks after winning the presidency, Donald Trump has yet to hold a press conference," Politico notes https://t.co/Dv5Z9vIgoS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 19, 2024

Are these people for real?

Politico's article about the transition to a Trump administration begins this way:

As president-elect, Donald Trump has shied away from the media as he releases a stream of Cabinet picks and White House staffers in statements, most posted to his social media platform Truth Social. He has yet to hold a press conference. Since the election, Trump has done a handful of one-on-one interviews and delivered public remarks at an event at Mar-a-Lago. In an interview Monday with Fox News Digital, the president-elect said “in order to make America great again, it is very important, if not vital, to have a free, fair and open media or press.”

Hey journos, please note that Trump said it's vital to have a "fair" media, and most of the press is far from that.

All of a sudden they care about press conferences again. 😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 19, 2024

New rules, Brian. You can thank Joe and Kamala for them. https://t.co/B18wVg9sgM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 20, 2024

They don't get to pretend that going two weeks without having a press conference is anything unusual, but that won't stop them from trying.

Joe Biden went 50+ days before he gave a presser. AFTER he was officially in office.

https://t.co/3CzPPFlrVU — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) November 20, 2024

Also, did Kamala Harris have even ONE press conference while she was the Democrat nominee?

Meanwhile, this is the media trying to get Biden's attention:

Reporters are literally SCREAMING as they desperately try to get Biden to answer their questions.



He ignores them, ascends the short stairs, and heads back to Washington. pic.twitter.com/5HywCIKNuK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 19, 2024

But the media would prefer it if we think Trump is the one ignoring the legacy media.