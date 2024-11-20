James Woods Preps the Popcorn for When Tom Homan Drops an Accountability Hammer on THESE Dems

We have exactly two months until Donald Trump and his administration take office, and one of the people with a major role in border security and clearing criminal illegals out of the country is this guy:

🚨 BREAKING: Trump Border Czar Tom Homan reveals his first 3 priorities after taking office



- Deport criminal aliens that are most dangerous

- Secure the border

- Locate & save the tens of thousands of missing children



"We will prioritize public safety threats and… pic.twitter.com/vBgLjhGyHm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2024

There's one other aspect to what Homan has in mind once he assumes the border czar role, and he's already dropped major hints in recent interviews.

James Woods is among the many, including us, who is ready for what comes next:

The first time Tom Homan arrests city officials for the felony of harboring criminals, there won’t be enough popcorn to watch the meltdown. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 20, 2024

Please make it happen, future border czar Homan!

Here's the warning the incoming border czar had for sanctuary city Democrats who are harboring criminal illegals:

WOAH! Tom Homan warns mayors and governors: “Review Title 8 U.S.C. § 1324 - It’s a felony to harbor illegal aliens. Don’t cross that line.” pic.twitter.com/XRKlGCjVE3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 19, 2024

The irony is many of those Democrats are among those who hyperventilated about "upholding the rule of law" when Trump was running for president. Well, "sanctuary city" Dems should prepare for the "rule of law" to finally arrive.

Woods isn't alone in waiting to finally see government officials held accountable for breaking federal statutes.

The meltdown from the Left will be another epic one, but then again we're already used to that.