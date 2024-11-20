Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA...
Dear Leftists: No Means No
Tim Miller Imagines Sarah McBride at the Urinal Next to Speaker Johnson in...
John Fetterman Rejects Pope Francis' Absurd Call for 'Investigation' Into Israeli 'Genocid...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed
'What Do You Expect'? Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panel to SCHOOL Over Democrats...
Soon to Be Unemployed Congressman Demands 'Star Wars' Cast a Black Lead or...
CHOICE WINS: NC House Overrides Roy Cooper's Veto of School Choice Legislation (WATCH)
Speaker Mike Johnson Bans Men From Women’s Spaces in Congress
While Americans Get $750, Joe Biden Lets Ukraine Keep BILLIONS in Taxpayer-Funded War...
WATCH: Scott Presler Lays Waste to Smug Bucks County, Pa. Commissioners (Right to...
Already Strapped Californians Will Need a Hefty Raise to Afford Gas Next Year
A Mirror of the Nation: X Now More Representative of U.S. Than Any...
Nice of CBS to FINALLY Admit the Truth About How Laken's Former Classmates...

James Woods Preps the Popcorn for When Tom Homan Drops an Accountability Hammer on THESE Dems

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on November 20, 2024
Meme

We have exactly two months until Donald Trump and his administration take office, and one of the people with a major role in border security and clearing criminal illegals out of the country is this guy:

There's one other aspect to what Homan has in mind once he assumes the border czar role, and he's already dropped major hints in recent interviews.

James Woods is among the many, including us, who is ready for what comes next:

Please make it happen, future border czar Homan! 

Here's the warning the incoming border czar had for sanctuary city Democrats who are harboring criminal illegals:

The irony is many of those Democrats are among those who hyperventilated about "upholding the rule of law" when Trump was running for president. Well, "sanctuary city" Dems should prepare for the "rule of law" to finally arrive. 

Woods isn't alone in waiting to finally see government officials held accountable for breaking federal statutes.

The meltdown from the Left will be another epic one, but then again we're already used to that. 

