'SOLD!' Tom Homan Lists Top 3 Priorities After Becoming Trump's Border Czar

Earlier we talked about President Elect Donald Trump confirming that deportations will be a huge part of the new administration's national security policies.

Trump has already chosen former acting director of ICE during his first term, Tom Homan, to be the border czar.

Today Homan spelled out his top three priorities after he takes that position, and after four years of Biden's open border policies that have had tragic consequences for many Americans, these are great things to hear:

🚨 BREAKING: Trump Border Czar Tom Homan reveals his first 3 priorities after taking office



- Deport criminal aliens that are most dangerous

- Secure the border

- Locate & save the tens of thousands of missing children



"We will prioritize public safety threats and… pic.twitter.com/vBgLjhGyHm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2024

The full post from @EricLDaugh:

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan reveals his first 3 priorities after taking office - Deport criminal aliens that are most dangerous - Secure the border - Locate & save the tens of thousands of missing children "We will prioritize public safety threats and national security threats." "[We will] end catch and release - and secure that border." "Third rail is - we've got over 300,000 missing children. Over half a million children have been trafficked into the United States." "We need to SAVE these children." - @RealTomHoman

Bingo! This needs to be done. Notice there's none of the "we need to figure out the root causes of migration from South America" BS we got with the Biden-Harris administration (the "root causes were simple: Biden-Harris opened the border and invited people to enter illegally by the millions).

This is the way! These top priorities are critical for our country. Stop the flow, secure the border and find those missing children. — Ben Lawson (@BenLawson_02) November 18, 2024

Can he break Clinton's record of 12 million? — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) November 18, 2024

Stay tuned!

