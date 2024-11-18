After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss...
Associated MESS: The AP Announces Layoffs and Buyouts As Legacy Media's Death Spiral...
And. Here. We. Go! Watching Senior DOJ and FBI Officials Lawyering Up Is...
Dead Media Talking: Scott Pelley Opens 60 Minutes With a TOTALLY Fair Review...
VIP
Yeah, Go With That! Jen Psaki Pushes Dems to Double Down on Trans...
Joe & Mika Crawl to Mar-a-Lago, Beg Trump for Mercy!
BS Meters MELTED: What John Brennan Said About Tulsi Gabbard Proves NO ONE...
Laken Riley Murder Trial Testimony Proves Biden, Harris, Mayorkas & Sanctuary City Dems...
STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking...
FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY...
Pass the Popcorn! 'Morning Joe' Regulars Furious MSNBC Hosts Bent a Knee to...
'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight With Father of 6 Matt Walsh...
VIP
Trump Confirms Report About How He'll 'Reverse the Biden Invasion' and Secure the...
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess...

'SOLD!' Tom Homan Lists Top 3 Priorities After Becoming Trump's Border Czar

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Earlier we talked about President Elect Donald Trump confirming that deportations will be a huge part of the new administration's national security policies

Advertisement

Trump has already chosen former acting director of ICE during his first term, Tom Homan, to be the border czar.

Today Homan spelled out his top three priorities after he takes that position, and after four years of Biden's open border policies that have had tragic consequences for many Americans, these are great things to hear: 

The full post from @EricLDaugh: 

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan reveals his first 3 priorities after taking office 

- Deport criminal aliens that are most dangerous 

- Secure the border 

- Locate & save the tens of thousands of missing children "We will prioritize public safety threats and national security threats." 

"[We will] end catch and release - and secure that border." 

"Third rail is - we've got over 300,000 missing children. Over half a million children have been trafficked into the United States." 

"We need to SAVE these children." - @RealTomHoman

Recommended

After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss Drops HILARIOUS Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bingo! This needs to be done. Notice there's none of the "we need to figure out the root causes of migration from South America" BS we got with the Biden-Harris administration (the "root causes were simple: Biden-Harris opened the border and invited people to enter illegally by the millions). 

Stay tuned!

***

Related:

Laken Riley Murder Trial Testimony Proves Biden, Harris, Mayorkas & Sanctuary City Dems Are COMPLICIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss Drops HILARIOUS Thread
Sam J.
Dead Media Talking: Scott Pelley Opens 60 Minutes With a TOTALLY Fair Review of Trump's Cabinet
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
And. Here. We. Go! Watching Senior DOJ and FBI Officials Lawyering Up Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Associated MESS: The AP Announces Layoffs and Buyouts As Legacy Media's Death Spiral Accelerates
Warren Squire
BS Meters MELTED: What John Brennan Said About Tulsi Gabbard Proves NO ONE Should Listen to Him (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss Drops HILARIOUS Thread Sam J.
Advertisement