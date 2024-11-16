Pete Hegseth Had a 3-Word Response After Sen. Mike Lee Shared an Insane 'Woke Military' Story

Shortly after President Elect Donald Trump announced that he was nominating Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense, the Left's smear machine jumped into action to spread their lies and attempt to make everybody believe Hegseth's entire resume is "Fox News co-host" and nothing else.

With Hegseth's nomination pending, Sen. Mike Lee shared a conversation he had with a military dad, which shows just how "woke" the military has gotten under the Left:

I recently spoke with the father of a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet



He told me that the Air Force Academy’s official forms refer to him (the cadet’s father) as the cadet’s “non-birthing parent,” and to his wife (the cadet’s mother) as the cadet’s non-birthing parent”



Thoughts? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 16, 2024

Thoughts?

The incoming Sec Def will change that pretty quickly — Dangerous Thoughts (@dangerousthinkg) November 16, 2024

Yes he will, judging from Hegseth's three-word response that speaks volumes:

This just keeps getting better!

Pete Hegseth must be confirmed by the Senate. — Danielle☦️ (@DanielleNorgedm) November 16, 2024

Make it happen, U.S. Senate.