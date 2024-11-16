The Harris Campaign Should Have Consulted Charles Barkley on What Mattered to Voters
Pete Hegseth Had a 3-Word Response After Sen. Mike Lee Shared an Insane 'Woke Military' Story

Doug P.  |  11:47 AM on November 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Shortly after President Elect Donald Trump announced that he was nominating Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense, the Left's smear machine jumped into action to spread their lies and attempt to make everybody believe Hegseth's entire resume is "Fox News co-host" and nothing else. 

With Hegseth's nomination pending, Sen. Mike Lee shared a conversation he had with a military dad, which shows just how "woke" the military has gotten under the Left: 

Thoughts? 

Yes he will, judging from Hegseth's three-word response that speaks volumes:

This just keeps getting better!

Make it happen, U.S. Senate.

