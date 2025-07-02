He's 'Furious': Congressman Eugene Vindman Whines About Pause In Weapons Shipments To Ukraine

The White House has confirmed that after a review of America's military stockpile, the U.S. will be putting a halt on weapons shipments to Ukraine.

From CBS:

The United States is halting some weapons shipments to Ukraine amid its war with Russia, the White House confirmed Tuesday. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told CBS News in a statement that the "decision was made to put America's interests first following" a Defense Department "review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe." A U.S. official told CBS News the move was over concerns about U.S. military stockpiles falling too low.

Advertisement

Cue Congressman Eugene Vindman, who thought it would be a good idea to express the following thoughts on X:

I am furious. The decision to pause critical U.S. weapons shipments — including Patriot missiles and artillery — puts Ukrainian lives and territory at risk.



The Ukrainian people are fighting fiercely against Putin’s invasion. We must course-correct to ensure our Ukrainian… https://t.co/DKuK5huj7n — Congressman Eugene Vindman (@RepVindman) July 2, 2025

The post continues:

...partners have what they need in their fight for freedom.

This 'Ukraine First' approach went over like a lead balloon:

Ukraine is not our problem. It is Europe's problem. Time for the 44 nations of Europe to get their priorities straight and stop this war of aggression. — Publius (@Publius_7_1776) July 2, 2025

I thought the European nations were going to step in to support Ukraine. — The Redshirt Pundit (@redshirtpundit) July 2, 2025

They should.

X users had plenty of advice for the Congressman:

Go volunteer. — TwentyYears (@TwentyYears1975) July 2, 2025

Go over there then and strap on your boots if you’re so concerned with “course correcting” — JPow4Prison (@leesteapleton) July 2, 2025

You should expatriate— I think you’d be very welcome there — Arizona-₿ased™ 🇺🇸 (@GetMeRoss) July 2, 2025

If Vindman is as furious as he claims, why doesn't he head on over to Ukraine himself to lend a helping hand? Maybe because it's far safer to spend American taxpayer money and put America's safety at risk from a cushy office in D.C. than it is to risk his own neck?

Go back home and fight then, ya fat commie chow thief. — Terry (@FragmenTerry) July 2, 2025

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.