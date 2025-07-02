Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s...
Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies...
Ripple Effect! Axios Gets DRAGGED Over Story About Illegal Immigration Crackdown Impacting...
Former FBI Employee and Sister Plead Guilty to Bid-Rigging Scheme
Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements
Elie Mystal: We Are the Bad Guys on the World Stage and Need...
Elizabeth Warren Calls CBS News' Settlement With Trump 'Bribery In Plain Sight' (the...
PBS Pushes Poll That Finds PBS Viewers Think ICE Goes Too Far In...
Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border
It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based...
'How Is This Real?' Democratic Doctors Caucus Held a Capitol Presser Opposing BBB...
Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-1...
Independence Day Vigilance: FBI Warns of Possible 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Over July 4...
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger...

He's 'Furious': Congressman Eugene Vindman Whines About Pause In Weapons Shipments To Ukraine

Amy
Amy | 8:20 PM on July 02, 2025
Twitchy

The White House has confirmed that after a review of America's military stockpile, the U.S. will be putting a halt on weapons shipments to Ukraine.

From CBS:

The United States is halting some weapons shipments to Ukraine amid its war with Russia, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told CBS News in a statement that the "decision was made to put America's interests first following" a Defense Department "review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe."

A U.S. official told CBS News the move was over concerns about U.S. military stockpiles falling too low.

Advertisement

Cue Congressman Eugene Vindman, who thought it would be a good idea to express the following thoughts on X:

The post continues:

...partners have what they need in their fight for freedom.

This 'Ukraine First' approach went over like a lead balloon:

They should.

X users had plenty of advice for the Congressman:

If Vindman is as furious as he claims, why doesn't he head on over to Ukraine himself to lend a helping hand? Maybe because it's far safer to spend American taxpayer money and put America's safety at risk from a cushy office in D.C. than it is to risk his own neck?

Recommended

Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies With Homicide
Brett T.
Advertisement

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY RUSSIA UKRAINE WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies With Homicide
Brett T.
Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements
Amy Curtis
Former FBI Employee and Sister Plead Guilty to Bid-Rigging Scheme
Brett T.
It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based on a Lie
Amy Curtis
Ripple Effect! Axios Gets DRAGGED Over Story About Illegal Immigration Crackdown Impacting the Economy
Amy Curtis
Elizabeth Warren Calls CBS News' Settlement With Trump 'Bribery In Plain Sight' (the FAIL Is Massive)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies With Homicide Brett T.
Advertisement