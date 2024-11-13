Politico Wants Us to Know Defense Industry Lobbyists Aren't Happy About Trump's SecDef Pick

He's BACK! CNN's Jim Acosta Did His 'Journalism' Thing About Trump's Pick for...
Doug P.  |  10:26 AM on November 13, 2024

President-Elect Trump yesterday announced that he would be nominating Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense. After that announcement, some of the people who didn't seem to have any problem with the current SecDef disappearing for a couple of weeks earlier this year are saying Hegseth isn't qualified because he's a "Fox News host," all while leaving out the rest of his extensive resume. 

Well, that's certainly one way to spin it.

"Won't somebody please think of the defense contractors!?"

National security officials and defense analysts had braced for surprises from Trump after experiencing his first four years in office. But even grading on that curve, they say the announcement of Fox News host and decorated Army veteran Pete Hegseth caught them totally off-guard.

One assessment was more blunt. “Who the f**k is this guy?” said a defense industry lobbyist who was granted anonymity to offer candid views. The lobbyist said they had hoped for “someone who actually has an extensive background in defense. That would be a good start.”

Just a reminder that the country is a mess after four years of having a president with decades of "government experience," but clearly The Swamp is upset about what's going on.

Where's our fainting couch?

Politico's starting to give The Babylon Bee a run for their money. 

