Politico Wants Us to Know Defense Industry Lobbyists Aren't Happy About Trump's SecDef Pick

President-Elect Trump yesterday announced that he would be nominating Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense. After that announcement, some of the people who didn't seem to have any problem with the current SecDef disappearing for a couple of weeks earlier this year are saying Hegseth isn't qualified because he's a "Fox News host," all while leaving out the rest of his extensive resume.

‘Who the f--k is this guy?’: Defense world reacts to Trump’s surprise Pentagon pick https://t.co/QVzoC8mZVQ — POLITICO (@politico) November 13, 2024

Well, that's certainly one way to spin it.

When a “defense industry lobbyist” is unhappy, that’s a win for all of us. pic.twitter.com/VllN7yPwAS — Robert Perhaps (@thebobbybee) November 13, 2024

"Won't somebody please think of the defense contractors!?"

National security officials and defense analysts had braced for surprises from Trump after experiencing his first four years in office. But even grading on that curve, they say the announcement of Fox News host and decorated Army veteran Pete Hegseth caught them totally off-guard. [...] One assessment was more blunt. “Who the f**k is this guy?” said a defense industry lobbyist who was granted anonymity to offer candid views. The lobbyist said they had hoped for “someone who actually has an extensive background in defense. That would be a good start.”

Just a reminder that the country is a mess after four years of having a president with decades of "government experience," but clearly The Swamp is upset about what's going on.

Oh no...Raytheon and Lockheed are upset.

Won't you think of the defense contractors? — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) November 13, 2024

Where's our fainting couch?

The worst people on earth are mad, which means this is the best possible pick for America. https://t.co/ulaMpFxuZw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 13, 2024

These are the two interviews the ~four journalists on this byline nabbed https://t.co/wHW2twdgqz pic.twitter.com/y8e2rxbeOV — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 13, 2024

The featured quote in this Politico article is from “a defense industry lobbyist who was granted anonymity to offer candid views” and wow gee we all know how much everyone trusts & values the opinions of anonymous defense industry lobbyists. https://t.co/drXH9NBRuy — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 13, 2024

Politico's starting to give The Babylon Bee a run for their money.