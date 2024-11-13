The WINS Keep Coming: LA Times Replaces ENTIRE Editorial Board, Owner Says ALL...
This Is What CULTS Do: Harpies at 'The View' Tell You to Skip...
ESPIONAGE ACT: CIA Official With Top Security Clearance Charged With Leaking Israeli Intel...
You Can Now Follow the Department of Government Efficiency on X
'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of...
CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Vis...
Thieves of Joy: Senator-Elect Jim Justice Not Allowed to Bring Babydog to Orientation...
From Weird to Winner: J.D. Vance Ends Campaign As ONLY Candidate With Positive...
Karine Jean-Pierre STILL Pushing a Lie Nobody Believed (As Evidenced by the Dems'...
Elizabeth Warren's on the WARPATH: She's Big Mad and Mocking DOGE 'Cause It's...
A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the...
White House Panics As Trump Returns! Biden Thrilled!
Tiresome 'The View' Panel Spreads Misinformation on Pete Hegseth Without Correction
California Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students Hispanic Trump Voting Parents Wan...

"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's NOT Gonna Like It

Doug P.  |  4:30 PM on November 13, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

As we told you earlier today, Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren attempted to mock President-Elect Trump's plans to create a Department of Government Efficiency that will begin when he takes office. The DOGE will be overseen by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, and Warren thought she was being clever with this criticism:

Advertisement

Somebody who's now a lifer in a Big Government that's pushing $40 trillion in debt is attempting to mock two guys who have run very successful and profitable businesses? That's rich. 

In any case, Ramaswamy and Musk reminded the senator from Massachusetts that she won't be laughing for long: 

Pass the popcorn!

Which makes this a great suggestion:

Ha! All we know is that Dems like Sen. Warren are in for a long next few years.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit
Doug P.
This Is What CULTS Do: Harpies at 'The View' Tell You to Skip Thanksgiving Because Donald Trump Won
Amy Curtis
'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of Nat'l Intelligence
Doug P.
ESPIONAGE ACT: CIA Official With Top Security Clearance Charged With Leaking Israeli Intelligence to Iran
Amy Curtis
A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the Lever for Trump
justmindy
You Can Now Follow the Department of Government Efficiency on X
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit Doug P.
Advertisement