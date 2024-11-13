"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's NOT Gonna Like It

As we told you earlier today, Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren attempted to mock President-Elect Trump's plans to create a Department of Government Efficiency that will begin when he takes office. The DOGE will be overseen by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, and Warren thought she was being clever with this criticism:

Advertisement

The Office of Government Efficiency is off to a great start with split leadership: two people to do the work of one person.



Yeah, this seems REALLY efficient. https://t.co/XXKvrUAPkE — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 13, 2024

Somebody who's now a lifer in a Big Government that's pushing $40 trillion in debt is attempting to mock two guys who have run very successful and profitable businesses? That's rich.

In any case, Ramaswamy and Musk reminded the senator from Massachusetts that she won't be laughing for long:

The stuffed suits have no idea what’s coming. https://t.co/dHwmLNyxxM — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 13, 2024

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Pass the popcorn!

We can't wait for y'all to take out the trash. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 13, 2024

Which makes this a great suggestion:

Elon, you and Vivek must show up to work on the first day of D.O.G.E. wearing those garbage man vests!! — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 13, 2024

Ha! All we know is that Dems like Sen. Warren are in for a long next few years.