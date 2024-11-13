Elizabeth Warren's on the WARPATH: She's Big Mad and Mocking DOGE 'Cause It's Ending Her Gravy Train

Poor Lizzie Warren. It must suck to know she's in the Senate minority now. How will she continue to bilk the taxpayers and get rich, while demonizing corporations for supposed 'greed'? We're sure she'll manage somehow; her net worth is somewhere between $7 and $12.5 million.

Advertisement

She seems worried the gravy train might be ending. Yesterday, Donald Trump -- in conjunction with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy -- announced that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a go. There was much rejoicing from the people who pay their taxes.

Lizzie Warren? Not so much:

The Office of Government Efficiency is off to a great start with split leadership: two people to do the work of one person.



Yeah, this seems REALLY efficient. https://t.co/XXKvrUAPkE — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 13, 2024

Gee, it's not like one of those guys also runs Tesla and SpaceX and the literal platform Lizzie's posting on.

You are unbelievable. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 13, 2024

And yet totally believable.

Greed is only a problem when someone else is doing it, not when government does it.

Let’s check in on FEMA and the log… https://t.co/2zq9fwIcRr — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 13, 2024

Politicians like Lizzie will tell us there's nothing we can cut in government with a straight face.

Elizabeth what did you get done this week? — Alaric The Barbarian (@0xAlaric) November 13, 2024

Please, tell us.

We're coming for your precious bureaucracy 🫶 — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 13, 2024

We sure are.

But what are the price inputs?



Two people are doing the work at the *price* of… one person?



Also if Elon is involved you’re going to get the output of like, 8 people for the price of one



Sounds like a good deal to me — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) November 13, 2024

Sure does.

I think this is worth pointing out. https://t.co/jYv8Xp5P88 pic.twitter.com/2MInwm3DEZ — Andy Roth (@andyroth) November 13, 2024

LOL. Well played.

The Democrats respect power only when they wield it. https://t.co/Pf7kqs9uCZ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 13, 2024

Of course.

That's (D)ifferent.

Do you actually think this is clever? I am so pumped about Trump’s picks already and your obvious angst validates my euphoria. https://t.co/JgDgbJtImx — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) November 13, 2024

Watching them flip out is part of why this writer pulled the lever for Trump.

Perhaps you should stick to what you do best: expounding the idiotic theory that endless spending has zero effect on inflation https://t.co/jF4wu3UHWH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 13, 2024

Being an idiot is truly what she does best.