Elizabeth Warren's on the WARPATH: She's Big Mad and Mocking DOGE 'Cause It's Ending Her Gravy Train

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 13, 2024
Twitchy

Poor Lizzie Warren. It must suck to know she's in the Senate minority now. How will she continue to bilk the taxpayers and get rich, while demonizing corporations for supposed 'greed'? We're sure she'll manage somehow; her net worth is somewhere between $7 and $12.5 million.

She seems worried the gravy train might be ending. Yesterday, Donald Trump -- in conjunction with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy -- announced that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a go. There was much rejoicing from the people who pay their taxes.

Lizzie Warren? Not so much:

Gee, it's not like one of those guys also runs Tesla and SpaceX and the literal platform Lizzie's posting on.

And yet totally believable.

Greed is only a problem when someone else is doing it, not when government does it.

Politicians like Lizzie will tell us there's nothing we can cut in government with a straight face.

Please, tell us.

We sure are.

Sure does.

LOL. Well played.

Of course.

That's (D)ifferent.

Watching them flip out is part of why this writer pulled the lever for Trump.

Being an idiot is truly what she does best.

