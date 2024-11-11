VIP
Tom Homan Sends Message to Sanctuary City Mayors (Attn. Kamala: THIS Is How...
LOOK on 60 Minutes Host's FACE As DEM Turned Trump Voter Goes OFF...
BRAVO! Justine Bateman's Continued Critiques of Lefties MELTING DOWN Over Trump's Win Just...
Trump Won the POPULAR VOTE! Dan Bongino Explains How the Left EFF'D Around...
Wanna Know How DEVASTATING Kamala's Loss REALLY Was for the Left? Just Check...
'If I Offend Anyone, I Don't Give a S**T': Our New Border Czar...
Campaign Closeout! Trump Credited with Drastically Slashing the Price of Kamala Harris Mer...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Voters Gave Trump a Second Chance on Illegals, the Rest of the GOP...
'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump...
Salty Dems Couldn't Rock the Vote So They're Rocking the Boat with a...
Massachusetts Governor's Just BEGGING Donald Trump to Send More Illegal Immigrants to Mart...
Jim Jordan Absolutely TORCHES Dana Bash in Heated Interview About Free Speech
Despite Left's Demands, Justice Sotomayor Has No Plans to Retire (Sorry, Kamala!)

'No Shame!' Buck Sexton Spots MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Making Quite a Pivot on Trump and Russia

Doug P.  |  10:51 AM on November 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

Ever since the election was called big time in favor of Donald Trump, it's become abundantly clear that the Left knew their "Trump is Hitler" and a "grave threat to democracy" rhetoric was BS the entire time. President Biden even said "we're gonna be OK" the other day, which is a strange thing to say if you really believe the harbinger of the "end of democracy" is about to take control.

Advertisement

Everybody knows what was said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" over the past few weeks and months leading up to the election. For example, just days before the election last Tuesday, Joe Scarborough tried to breathe life back into the "Russia collusion" hoax in case Trump won:

Trump did win, and by a wide margin, so now the rhetoric has changed just a bit.

Buck Sexton spotted Joe Scarborough coming back down to earth about Trump now that the election is over: 

Well would you look at that! It's almost as if all the hyperventilating about Trump was complete BS to try and help the Democrats, and that didn't even work.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Self-awareness isn't their strong suit.

It looks like even "Morning Joe" has to admit it was "too big to rig."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BRAVO! Justine Bateman's Continued Critiques of Lefties MELTING DOWN Over Trump's Win Just Get FUNNIER
Sam J.
LOOK on 60 Minutes Host's FACE As DEM Turned Trump Voter Goes OFF About the Economy Is PERFECTION (Watch)
Sam J.
'If I Offend Anyone, I Don't Give a S**T': Our New Border Czar is Tom Homan and LET'S Effing GOOO (Watch)
Sam J.
Trump Won the POPULAR VOTE! Dan Bongino Explains How the Left EFF'D Around and How NOW They Will Find Out
Sam J.
Wanna Know How DEVASTATING Kamala's Loss REALLY Was for the Left? Just Check Out What Mark Cuban Did-LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement