'No Shame!' Buck Sexton Spots MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Making Quite a Pivot on Trump and Russia

Ever since the election was called big time in favor of Donald Trump, it's become abundantly clear that the Left knew their "Trump is Hitler" and a "grave threat to democracy" rhetoric was BS the entire time. President Biden even said "we're gonna be OK" the other day, which is a strange thing to say if you really believe the harbinger of the "end of democracy" is about to take control.

Everybody knows what was said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" over the past few weeks and months leading up to the election. For example, just days before the election last Tuesday, Joe Scarborough tried to breathe life back into the "Russia collusion" hoax in case Trump won:

HOLY BLEEPING BLEEP. Joe Scarborough is out here STILL pushing the completely debunked Russia collusion hoax. Desperate, yes, but also just sick and wrong. https://t.co/cRQ35zNGXC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 21, 2024

Trump did win, and by a wide margin, so now the rhetoric has changed just a bit.

Buck Sexton spotted Joe Scarborough coming back down to earth about Trump now that the election is over:

Now that Trump has completely crushed the Kamala machine, Morning Joe turns down the lunacy dial and admits Trump was *actually tough on Russia* during his first term. Joe has no shame! pic.twitter.com/TksVbdMk0w — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 11, 2024

Well would you look at that! It's almost as if all the hyperventilating about Trump was complete BS to try and help the Democrats, and that didn't even work.

There was a definite tone shift on Morning Joe. They kept referring to the “elites” as the problem, while completely ignoring that they are the “elites.” It was quite the spectacle. — James (@SarcasticNomad1) November 11, 2024

Self-awareness isn't their strong suit.

I thought the Russians rigged it for Trump? lol — Art Vandelay, Esq. (@RealArtVand3lay) November 11, 2024

It looks like even "Morning Joe" has to admit it was "too big to rig."