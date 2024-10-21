Joe Scarborough Tried Resuscitating the 'Russia Collusion' Hoax and It Did NOT Go Well

As the polling keeps looking worse for the Democrats just 15 days ahead of the presidential election, the efforts to set a post-election narrative for a possible Trump win are ramping up.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has been spotted taking a "nothing but the hits" approach to what songs the anti-Trump crowd will be playing in order to make excuses in the event of a Kamala Harris loss:

HOLY BLEEPING BLEEP. Joe Scarborough is out here STILL pushing the completely debunked Russia collusion hoax. Desperate, yes, but also just sick and wrong. https://t.co/cRQ35zNGXC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 21, 2024

Back to "Russia Russia Russia"? What a surprise:

Just a reminder to those trying to whitewash the Russia investigations as a hoax, the Republican-led Senate Intel Committee concluded that Trump’s campaign posed a “grave counterintelligence threat” that made the campaign susceptible to “malign Russian influence.”… — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 21, 2024

Scarborough has now taken a page from Hillary Clinton, Randi Weingarten and others and locked down the replies.

And he turns off the comments because he knows he's a lying psychopath — JenN (@Jennife29662992) October 21, 2024

We wouldn't be surprised that somebody in the lib media obtains a new "dossier" in the coming days. Yes, they're that shameless.

Oh another Russian hoax 😴 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2024

Joe Scarborough still doing Russiagate stories eight years later #blueAnon https://t.co/LGVpkQeThg — a newsman (@a_newsman) October 21, 2024

One thing's for sure: The "Morning Joe" co-host does not want to hear what you think about this.

“Journalists” who turn off the replies are cowards who should never be taken seriously. https://t.co/QYPQIsYKZ6 — Dustin Templeton (@dtempleton_smb) October 21, 2024

The biggest hacks are the ones who ask for opinions and then lock the comments.

Posting lies then limiting responses. Being outside of echo chambers is difficult for some people. https://t.co/O5Uts4vClr — VFR Direct (@ThrustAndLift) October 21, 2024

Staying inside that thick, protective narrative bubble requires a little extra work.

Looks like Joe can’t handle replies. https://t.co/sbBTaeZRnN — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) October 21, 2024

Too bad, really. The ratio would have been impressive.