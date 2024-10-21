Joe Scarborough Tried Resuscitating the 'Russia Collusion' Hoax and It Did NOT Go Well

THIS --> Nate Silver Lists 24 BRUTAL Reasons Kamala Could Be in for...
Doug P.  |  12:50 PM on October 21, 2024

As the polling keeps looking worse for the Democrats just 15 days ahead of the presidential election, the efforts to set a post-election narrative for a possible Trump win are ramping up.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has been spotted taking a "nothing but the hits" approach to what songs the anti-Trump crowd will be playing in order to make excuses in the event of a Kamala Harris loss: 

Back to "Russia Russia Russia"? What a surprise: 

Scarborough has now taken a page from Hillary Clinton, Randi Weingarten and others and locked down the replies. 

We wouldn't be surprised that somebody in the lib media obtains a new "dossier" in the coming days. Yes, they're that shameless. 

One thing's for sure: The "Morning Joe" co-host does not want to hear what you think about this.

The biggest hacks are the ones who ask for opinions and then lock the comments.

Staying inside that thick, protective narrative bubble requires a little extra work.

Too bad, really. The ratio would have been impressive.

