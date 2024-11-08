OUCH! Axios Reminds Dems They 'Didn't Just Lose to Trump' (Count the Ways)

CBS Journo Explains Why Trump Didn't Have a Great Comeback and It's 'Too...
Doug P.  |  11:03 AM on November 08, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

After suffering big losses in Tuesday's elections, the Democrats are now in the process of pointing fingers of blame, but for some reason the guy that Harris, Pelosi, Schumer and Obama shoved out the door seems to be somewhat entertained by it all: 

For some reason we're reminded of the time a few weeks ago when Biden put on a Trump hat that somebody handed to him.

As for Harris and other top Dems, a reckoning is in order (or, more likely, they might simply conclude that they didn't call Trump "Hitler" often enough), because they didn't just lose to the Republican candidate:

Take a bow, Democrats, because maybe you actually did "save democracy":

And they didn't just lose to President-elect Trump. They lost the Senate ... likely the House ... many Hispanic men ... all three Blue Wall states ... both Southern swing states ... even substantial support in the bluest of states and cities. 

And now the national map looks like this:

The Democrats simply got too crazy for most people to tolerate any longer.

Harris and her campaign tried to pump the brakes on their leftist views ahead of the election, but voters saw right through it, and you know what happened next. 

