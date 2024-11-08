Guess Who Trump and Musk Are Meeting With Next Week (Big Gov't Lefties Will Be Even MORE Triggered)

VA Del. Nick Freitas Takes PANICKED, Anti-Trump Lefties APART in Write-Up Welcoming Them...
Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Argentina President Javier Milei has done an awesome job not just in his own country, but of delivering reality checks to the United Nations and many others around the world who should use his model as an example.

Advertisement

Donald Trump and Elon Musk will reportedly meet with Milei next week, and this should be a good one:

Via Reuters:

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei will meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and tycoon Elon Musk next week in the United States, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. 

The meeting with Trump will take place at Mar-a-Lago, the incoming U.S. leader's private south Florida club, according to the spokesperson. 

Since his election late last year, Milei has sought close ties with the United States and, since Tuesday's U.S. election, has stressed his support for Trump with a fireworks display as well as posts on social media.

Hopefully Milei gives Trump and Musk some pointers:

That would be amazing.

Milei will share his "chainsaw and deregulation" model with Trump:

Bring it on!

