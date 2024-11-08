Guess Who Trump and Musk Are Meeting With Next Week (Big Gov't Lefties Will Be Even MORE Triggered)

Argentina President Javier Milei has done an awesome job not just in his own country, but of delivering reality checks to the United Nations and many others around the world who should use his model as an example.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk will reportedly meet with Milei next week, and this should be a good one:

JUST IN: Argentina's president set to meet with Trump next week

BREAKING: Argentina President Milei to meet with Elon Musk and Trump next week in the US. 🇺🇸





Via Reuters:

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei will meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and tycoon Elon Musk next week in the United States, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. The meeting with Trump will take place at Mar-a-Lago, the incoming U.S. leader's private south Florida club, according to the spokesperson. Since his election late last year, Milei has sought close ties with the United States and, since Tuesday's U.S. election, has stressed his support for Trump with a fireworks display as well as posts on social media.

Hopefully Milei gives Trump and Musk some pointers:

Hopefully for some of this!!



That would be amazing.

Milei has been a huge success in tackling socialism in Argentina since his win.



He has cut the Government substantially.



Great idea to meet with him..

Milei will share his "chainsaw and deregulation" model with Trump:

"Donald Trump himself incorporated Elon Musk into his ranks to replicate our chainsaw and deregulation model (...) We are changing the world. We are making a freer world."

"Donald Trump himself incorporated Elon Musk into his ranks to replicate our chainsaw and deregulation model (...) We are changing the world. We are making a freer world."

-President Javier Milei

Bring it on!