CNN's Stats Guy Explains Just How Massively Devastating Trump's Win Was for Dems and YIKES

During CNN's election night coverage there was one moment when Jake Tapper was going over some data with John King that it became clear that Kamala Harris and the Democrats were going to have a very long night. That moment was when King pointed out that Harris had made no gains vs. Biden four years earlier:

SPECTACULAR MOMENT FOR AMERICA and for @realDonaldTrump:



CNN’s Jake Tapper is left speechless after John King shows the places where Kamala Harris over-performed Joe Biden:



“Holy smokes. Literally nothing, literally not one county.” pic.twitter.com/oM4C55ioQB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

As it turns out, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

CNN's analyst went through exactly how devastating Trump's win was for the Democrats, and the effects will definitely be long-lasting:

CNN forced to realize exactly how HUGE Trump’s win actually was 👇 pic.twitter.com/mvQmoBk4ET — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 8, 2024

Just brutal:

Trump's mandate:



1. More states (49 + DC) swung in his direction vs. last election than anyone since 1992.

2. Best GOP showing w/ age 18-29 in 20 yrs, Black voters in 48 yrs, Hispanics in 52+ yrs.

3. Coattails: best GOP showing in House popular vote in prez year since 1928. pic.twitter.com/xDEjHVJFAm — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) November 8, 2024

Some Democrats will conclude that they didn't call Trump "worse than Hitler" nearly often enough.

That guy gonna get fired he keeps pointing stuff out like that on CNN — I (@ISize88) November 8, 2024

Between that and Scott Jennings' reality checks on the cable net maybe CNN's realizing a fix is needed. CNN lost in election night ratings to MSNBC, but in fairness many only tuned in to watch the meltdowns, and they weren't disappointed.

Some are still coming to grips with the shellacking they took while most other Dem lunatics are doubling-down on their rhetoric. Starr County in Texas is the ultimate example of reaping what Democrats sowed. The last time this 97% Hispanic County was red was 1892!!! pic.twitter.com/ILO9c4TQxT — Proud Patriot (@RushVet1776) November 8, 2024

Democrats have been taking certain voting blocs for granted for far too long (see Joe Biden's "you ain't black" remark a few years ago for just one example).