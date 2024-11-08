CNN's Stats Guy Explains Just How Massively Devastating Trump's Win Was for Dems and YIKES

'Only Took 9 Years'! Jen Psaki Has a Realization About the 'Never Trump...
Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on November 08, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

During CNN's election night coverage there was one moment when Jake Tapper was going over some data with John King that it became clear that Kamala Harris and the Democrats were going to have a very long night. That moment was when King pointed out that Harris had made no gains vs. Biden four years earlier: 

Advertisement

As it turns out, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

CNN's analyst went through exactly how devastating Trump's win was for the Democrats, and the effects will definitely be long-lasting:

Just brutal:

Some Democrats will conclude that they didn't call Trump "worse than Hitler" nearly often enough. 

Between that and Scott Jennings' reality checks on the cable net maybe CNN's realizing a fix is needed. CNN lost in election night ratings to MSNBC, but in fairness many only tuned in to watch the meltdowns, and they weren't disappointed.

Democrats have been taking certain voting blocs for granted for far too long (see Joe Biden's "you ain't black" remark a few years ago for just one example).

