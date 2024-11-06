Kamala Harris Campaign Wrapping It Up for the Night, Goes Silent on Media
'Surest Sign It's Over': CNN Having Trouble Getting Comment from Silent Team Harris...
MSNBC Suggests Working Class Voters Are Ungrateful for the Jobs 'Literally Created for...
DecisionDeskHQ Predicts That Donald Trump Wins Georgia
Remember the Iowa Poll Team Harris Was Bragging About? Yeah, That Just Aged...
Can You Sense a Total MSNBC Meltdown Building Based on These Clips? (Florida's...
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Claims the Electoral College Is Voter Suppression
Robert Reich Posts the Greatest Tweet Iowahawk Has Ever Witnessed
Here We Go! Ohio, North Carolina (and More States) Called for Trump
POLITICO Gives Advice on Not Drowning in X's Election Day Sewer
Based Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Amendments 3 and 4 Have Failed
CNN's Dana Bash Wonders If Kamala Harris Had Enough Time to Introduce Herself...
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Has Done Everything It Could to Save Us From...
Sen. Cory Booker Has Heard Guys Say Their Girlfriends Will Kill Them If...

Sorry, Chuck! Control of US Senate Flips (Looking Like a BAD Night for Dems)

Doug P.  |  12:47 AM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The state of the presidential race continues to look worse and worse for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and their campaign doesn't seem to want to talk to reporters about it, but there are other factors to consider, and one of them is control of Congress.

Advertisement

Control of the House of Representatives remains up in the air, but the U.S. Senate, starting next year, will be in the hands of the Republicans by at least one seat (and maybe more): 

Bret Baier's full post:

The Fox News Decision Desk can project that Republicans will take control of the Senate. 

The party will hold at least 51 seats, enough for an outright majority. 

The tipping point seat is Nebraska, where Fox News projects that Republican incumbent Senator Deb Fischer will defeat independent challenger Dan Osborn. 

It’s not yet clear who will serve as the next Senate majority leader. 

Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who is the longest serving Senate leader in history, announced earlier this year that he would step down.

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement

Mitch McConnell's stepping down as the GOP Senate leader, who who's up next? Place your bets!

@CherieCurrie3 likes what she's seeing:

Pretty cool, right? Hopefully the GOP can "Runaways" with this presidential race (ok, we tried).

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Kamala Harris Campaign Wrapping It Up for the Night, Goes Silent on Media
Brett T.
MSNBC Suggests Working Class Voters Are Ungrateful for the Jobs 'Literally Created for Them'
Brett T.
Robert Reich Posts the Greatest Tweet Iowahawk Has Ever Witnessed
Brett T.
Remember the Iowa Poll Team Harris Was Bragging About? Yeah, That Just Aged HORRIBLY
Doug P.
'Surest Sign It's Over': CNN Having Trouble Getting Comment from Silent Team Harris Tonight
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement