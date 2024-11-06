Sorry, Chuck! Control of US Senate Flips (Looking Like a BAD Night for Dems)

The state of the presidential race continues to look worse and worse for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and their campaign doesn't seem to want to talk to reporters about it, but there are other factors to consider, and one of them is control of Congress.

Control of the House of Representatives remains up in the air, but the U.S. Senate, starting next year, will be in the hands of the Republicans by at least one seat (and maybe more):

The Fox News Decision Desk can project that Republicans will take control of the Senate.



The party will hold at least 51 seats, enough for an outright majority.



The tipping point seat is Nebraska, where Fox News projects that Republican incumbent Senator Deb Fischer will defeat… — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 6, 2024

Bret Baier's full post:

Mitch McConnell's stepping down as the GOP Senate leader, who who's up next? Place your bets!

