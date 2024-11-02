Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on...
Kamala Harris Definitely Has a Lock on the 'Rich Celebs Saying Everything's Great'...

'Unity!' Team Trump Responds Perfectly to Harris Campaign's Final Ad Before the Election

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on November 02, 2024
Screenshotted meme

As we told you yesterday, one of the Trump campaign's final ads before the election is out, and it's a powerful one:

Great stuff!

Conversely, the Harris campaign's last ad ahead of election day is the same old fake, phony gaslighting we've come to expect:

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's in Pennsylvania yelling at voters to do as they're told.

The Trump campaign responded in an appropriate way to the Harris ad, which is to call out the incredible irony considering what we've all seen and heard these past many weeks: 

The Harris campaign seems to think they're fooling people, but hopefully more than half the country sees through it. 

That's what they do.

