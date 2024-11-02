'Unity!' Team Trump Responds Perfectly to Harris Campaign's Final Ad Before the Election

As we told you yesterday, one of the Trump campaign's final ads before the election is out, and it's a powerful one:

Conversely, the Harris campaign's last ad ahead of election day is the same old fake, phony gaslighting we've come to expect:

Harris camp releases its final ad w/ unity as a big theme.



The ad concludes with Harris narrating: “I pledge to seek common sense solutions to make your life better. And I pledge to be a President for all Americans.” pic.twitter.com/qfcl6qfx1A — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's in Pennsylvania yelling at voters to do as they're told.

The Trump campaign responded in an appropriate way to the Harris ad, which is to call out the incredible irony considering what we've all seen and heard these past many weeks:

In just the past week, Team Harris-Walz has said:



— Trump supporters are "garbage."



— Trump supporters are Nazis.



— Women who support Trump are dumb and stupid.



"Unity!" https://t.co/zN8EwBft3i — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 2, 2024

The Harris campaign seems to think they're fooling people, but hopefully more than half the country sees through it.

Hypocrisy at its finest! — Ron Facts 🇺🇸 (@DavidRon_RW) November 2, 2024

That's what they do.