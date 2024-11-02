Elon Musk Shares Glimpse of What a Dept. of Gov't Efficiency Meeting Will Look Like and It's Meme-Tastic

As you know, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have discussed how they might team up to trim the size of government and root out waste:

Musk and Trump have publicly discussed some kind of government role for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO if Trump wins the presidency. Although Musk and Trump haven’t provided any specifics, Musk has jokingly referred to his potential job as leading a Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, the name of Musk’s favorite meme and cryptocurrency. Trump on Fox News last week said Musk may serve as the “Secretary of Cost-Cutting,” a government agency that also doesn’t currently exist.

As we told you earlier today, Ron Paul said he'd be open to talking about what he could do, along with Trump and Musk, to help:

I'd be happy to talk with you about it, Elon. https://t.co/tjG6O5CpIj — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) November 1, 2024

We need wait no longer to be given a preview of what a government efficiency meeting would like.

This is a good one:

Department of Government Efficiency

pic.twitter.com/mlI25deCBn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024

It's the perfect Office Space-inspired meme.

All I want for Christmas. https://t.co/BZZktWAtnK — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) November 2, 2024

DOGE FTW! This is just awesome https://t.co/TL36YsoGs1 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 2, 2024

One more preview:

LOL! First though Trump has to win. Let's make it happen!