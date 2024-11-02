It's Happening? Ron Paul Hints at Joining Elon Musk to Eradicate Government Waste

Lock Him Up! Biden No Longer Campaigning for Kamala After Calling All Trump...
Warren Squire  |  8:30 AM on November 02, 2024
ImgFlip

You know that famous Ron Paul meme? It really could be happening. Former Congressman and Presidential candidate, Ron Paul could soon be joining Trump's Dream Team of JD Vance, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, and more. He could be saying 'goodbye' to retirement and saying 'hello' to helping President Trump clean up government waste.

Here's how it started.

Then, the Internet exploded!

Commenters were thrilled that the 89-year-old Ron Paul could be a major driving force in Musk's proposed Department of Government Efficiency (aka D.O.G.E. or DOGE). Musk is seeking to use the proposed agency to slash $2 trillion from the government budget.

That sounds great! But, we know what Ron Paul ultimately has his sights on.

Paul would be a very welcome addition to Trump's Dream Team. But, why stop there?

More big names mean even more reasons to vote for Trump. The more the merrier, right? Unlike Harris, with her faceless soul-sucking bureaucrats, Trump is bringing in big-name talent to see his agenda implemented in Washington. Give the word Ron, and we'll add you to the poster.

Ron, we'll even ask Argentinian President Javier Milei if you can borrow his chainsaw.

Slash away, Ron!

Musk, you've got to make that call. Get Ron Paul on the phone now. You've got to make Ron, Don and Elon a reality before Election Day. Bring rhyme and reason back to our government.

