'Peak Stupidity'! Ariz. AG Investigating Trump's Remark About Liz Cheney As 'Possible Death Threat'

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on November 01, 2024
Screenshot

The Left has spent this year and many previous years calling Trump everything from "worse than Hitler" with "Nazis" for supporters to a "grave threat to democracy." Heck, Dem Rep. Dan Goldman has even said Trump needs to be "eliminated." None of that is a big deal for the Left, but with just days to go before the election the Harris campaign (with help from the media of course) is straight-up lying about what Trump said about Liz Cheney. 

This is what Trump said:

That was quickly turned into "Trump said Liz Cheney should be put in front of a firing squad," or this even more shameless Drudge Report spin:

"Trump calls for Liz Cheney's execution."

Kamala Harris has now joined the BS parade and yes, she's just this desperate before the election:

Now the Arizona Attorney General is doing her part to help out the Democrats' narrative:

Floating the possibility of another Trump indictment based on BS claims about what he said? Gee, how surprising? But don't you dare think the justice system isn't unbiased and equal. 

The desperation level on the Left is off the charts stupid.

Yes indeed, we've reached the summit of Mt. Stupid.

Trump's the one who has been shot as the direct result of the Left's extreme rhetoric but of course he's the real threat to peoples' safety.

And apparently they're never going to find them again, no matter what happens on Tuesday.

