'Peak Stupidity'! Ariz. AG Investigating Trump's Remark About Liz Cheney As 'Possible Death Threat'

The Left has spent this year and many previous years calling Trump everything from "worse than Hitler" with "Nazis" for supporters to a "grave threat to democracy." Heck, Dem Rep. Dan Goldman has even said Trump needs to be "eliminated." None of that is a big deal for the Left, but with just days to go before the election the Harris campaign (with help from the media of course) is straight-up lying about what Trump said about Liz Cheney.

This is what Trump said:

Watch the full clip of President Trump saying Liz Cheney wants to send people to die in wars that she will never experience herself.



Then look at the headlines the media is writing about it.



Gee, I wonder why trust in media is at an all time low. pic.twitter.com/B8jLfHE2N4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

That was quickly turned into "Trump said Liz Cheney should be put in front of a firing squad," or this even more shameless Drudge Report spin:

"Trump calls for Liz Cheney's execution."

Kamala Harris has now joined the BS parade and yes, she's just this desperate before the election:

Kamala pushing the lie about Trump threatening Liz Cheney ... she's reading her statement. That's how desperate they are.



They don't even trust her to lie for herself. pic.twitter.com/ymn51ThIr7 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 1, 2024

Now the Arizona Attorney General is doing her part to help out the Democrats' narrative:

From @12News in Phoenix: 'Arizona's top prosecutor investigating Trump's comments about Cheney as possible death threat.' https://t.co/rKSn6SAcE0 pic.twitter.com/Qa1rVEIjpU — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 1, 2024

Floating the possibility of another Trump indictment based on BS claims about what he said? Gee, how surprising? But don't you dare think the justice system isn't unbiased and equal.

BREAKING: Arizona AG investigates Trump's comments about Liz Cheney as a possible death threat. pic.twitter.com/sFxNnairdF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 1, 2024

The desperation level on the Left is off the charts stupid.

We’re at peak stupidity now. https://t.co/RVheP4v6g0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 1, 2024

Yes indeed, we've reached the summit of Mt. Stupid.

All of Kamala's "fascist threat to democracy" statements about Trump are, in their own way, a death threat. She's telling people that he needs to be taken out. When will she be held accountable? — Pam D (@soirchick) November 1, 2024

Trump's the one who has been shot as the direct result of the Left's extreme rhetoric but of course he's the real threat to peoples' safety.

Absolute TDS infected clown show. — Johnny Wishbone (@JWishbon3) November 1, 2024

The Californication of AZ continues… https://t.co/WxTfB2JaIB — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 1, 2024

Democrats have lost their damned minds. https://t.co/HCGlZbU9lM — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2024

And apparently they're never going to find them again, no matter what happens on Tuesday.