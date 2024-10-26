Watch These Abortion 'Doctors' at Kamala Harris' Rally When Someone Needed Medical Attention

Before Kamala Harris' rally in Houston yesterday, attendees were promised not just an appearance, but a performance from Beyonce. As a result, tens of thousands of people showed up and were subsequently disappointed when Beyonce delivered a brief speech endorsing the Democrat nominee, and then left.

But the crowd did have a Kamala Harris -- who was on the undercard at her own rally again -- to watch.

Naturally, in addition to the usual "Trump would be worse than Hitler" lunacy, another topic being talked about was abortion. The Harris campaign even had ten abortion "doctors" (they must be real doctors because they're wearing white coats, right?) on stage.

Todd Ivey, an OB-GYN in Houston, addressed the crowd surrounded by a team of doctors and medical professionals in white coats. He emphasized the challenges of administering care to patients under a law that threatens physicians with jail time for performing abortions. Since the Texas’s abortion law took effect the state’s infant mortality has risen. “These laws are designed to handcuff me – literally,” he said, declaring: “There is no place for Donald Trump in my exam room.”

While that team of "doctors and medical professionals in white coats" were on the stage, there was a medical emergency in the audience and they all looked like they were waiting for someone to do something:

KAMALA brings 10 abortion "doctors " on stage to praise abortion.



Someone in audience has a medical emergency and all the "doctors" heads start spinning looking for someone else who can help.



"I think someone needs some medical assistance over here." pic.twitter.com/zEi2yI9Fap — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) October 26, 2024

It was one of those "when life imitates art" moments:

Did someone from Monty Python ghostwrite this reality? https://t.co/s2Z2XZ60yB — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) October 26, 2024

It really had that sort of look and feel, didn't it?

“I think someone needs some medical assistance over here.” - says the abortion “doctor” in his white coat on a stage full of abortion “doctors” in white coats. pic.twitter.com/zu76X286aO — swêêt savagé (@lovemylife81) October 26, 2024

I guess they’re more focused on killing than healing.



Kamala brought in these “doctors” to say how much they support abortion.



Someone in the crowd had a medical emergency THEY called for medical assistance instead of helping. pic.twitter.com/kbKJtUOKfS — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 26, 2024

Doctors on stage at the Kamala Harris Abortion Rally seem baffled as to what to do when someone in the audience needs medical assistance. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mzCKS6Tdle — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) October 26, 2024

Apparently the person in the audience who required medical attention didn't need an abortion.

Are they all actors and not real doctors? What doctors just stands there asking for a doctor?!?! — Someone🥚🇺🇸 (@Someone58162111) October 26, 2024

Actors in lab coats, or their only skill, is to m¥rd&r babies. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) October 26, 2024

They don’t know how to actually provide medical care; they’re just trained how to end innocent life. — Audie Morphy (@AudieMOrphy) October 26, 2024

Sad.