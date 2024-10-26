Watch These Abortion 'Doctors' at Kamala Harris' Rally When Someone Needed Medical Attention

George Stephanopoulos Asks Analyst With Bad News for Harris If 'Trump's a Fascist'...
Doug P.  |  12:08 PM on October 26, 2024
meme

Before Kamala Harris' rally in Houston yesterday, attendees were promised not just an appearance, but a performance from Beyonce. As a result, tens of thousands of people showed up and were subsequently disappointed when Beyonce delivered a brief speech endorsing the Democrat nominee, and then left. 

But the crowd did have a Kamala Harris -- who was on the undercard at her own rally again -- to watch. 

Naturally, in addition to the usual "Trump would be worse than Hitler" lunacy, another topic being talked about was abortion. The Harris campaign even had ten abortion "doctors" (they must be real doctors because they're wearing white coats, right?) on stage

Todd Ivey, an OB-GYN in Houston, addressed the crowd surrounded by a team of doctors and medical professionals in white coats. He emphasized the challenges of administering care to patients under a law that threatens physicians with jail time for performing abortions. Since the Texas’s abortion law took effect the state’s infant mortality has risen. “These laws are designed to handcuff me – literally,” he said, declaring: “There is no place for Donald Trump in my exam room.”

While that team of "doctors and medical professionals in white coats" were on the stage, there was a medical emergency in the audience and they all looked like they were waiting for someone to do something: 

It was one of those "when life imitates art" moments:

It really had that sort of look and feel, didn't it?

Apparently the person in the audience who required medical attention didn't need an abortion.

Sad.

