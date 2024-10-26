'Didn't See THAT Coming'! Kamala Harris' Chance in Michigan Just Took Another BIG Hit

The Harris campaign has taken some hits in the past few days and weeks. Yesterday the Washington Post triggered lefties by not endorsing the Democrat candidate in the name of "saving democracy" from Donald Trump. Previously, the Teamsters announced they wouldn't be endorsing a candidate around the same time the president of the United Auto Workers admitted that the majority of their members would be voting for Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Adding things up and some swing states are looking like an uphill battle for Harris, and now we get this news from Michigan that won't please the Democrats:

NOW - Michigan Muslims endorse Trump for president.pic.twitter.com/qjl3MrcECp — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 26, 2024

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



President Trump was just endorsed by Imam Belal Alzuhairi and other prominent leaders of Michigan's Muslim community — the most expansive, diverse coalition in political history.



"We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises PEACE — NOT WAR!" pic.twitter.com/HQ65R0b76T — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Who had this on their 2024 bingo card?

Trump on a stage in Michigan with an imam and bunch of Muslim leaders, just like everyone expected for 2024 — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 26, 2024

Another day brings with it another hit for the Harris campaign.

If Trump doesn't take Michigan, I'll be amazed. https://t.co/lkkY6uyqKh — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 26, 2024

Fingers crossed!

Would have bet heavily against this ever happening.



And Kamala can't even get WaPo to endorse her. https://t.co/T42AhIKSYP — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) October 26, 2024

I didn't have this on my Bingo Card. Seriously shocked! https://t.co/nltS35vz6G — ᴿᵒᵇⁱⁿ ᵂʰᵒ? (@robinbasiliki) October 26, 2024

We'd settle for a Trump win no matter how close, but would a landslide be too much to hope for?

Even Muslims in Michigan? I wonder if this might be a Reagan-like election. — Ian Hansen News 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@IanHansenNews) October 26, 2024

Is that too much to hope for? Maybe not.

Well, is there any group besides liberal white women and low testosterone men not jumping off Harris sinking ship. https://t.co/zOPSb7wQzD — Jason (@jason1Patterson) October 26, 2024

At this point Team Harris is just trying to save the base, but promising a Beyonce performance and then not delivering won't help.