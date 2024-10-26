'Didn't See THAT Coming'! Kamala Harris' Chance in Michigan Just Took Another BIG Hit

The Owners of WaPo Just Confirmed They Didn't Endorse Because Kamala Didn't Commie...
Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Harris campaign has taken some hits in the past few days and weeks. Yesterday the Washington Post triggered lefties by not endorsing the Democrat candidate in the name of "saving democracy" from Donald Trump. Previously, the Teamsters announced they wouldn't be endorsing a candidate around the same time the president of the United Auto Workers admitted that the majority of their members would be voting for Donald Trump.

Adding things up and some swing states are looking like an uphill battle for Harris, and now we get this news from Michigan that won't please the Democrats: 

Who had this on their 2024 bingo card?

Another day brings with it another hit for the Harris campaign. 

Fingers crossed!

