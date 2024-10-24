Projection Alert! David Axelrod Says THIS Is the Message Kamala Harris Needs to Keep Pounding

It's often said that if you want to know what the Democrats are up to, just pay attention to the accusations they're throwing at the Republicans. That kind of thing is said so often simply because it's true, and we see examples of it on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod helped prove that point today. After expressing his disappointment with how Kamala Harris did during the CNN town hall ("word salad city" doesn't even begin to describe it), Axelrod heard something Harris said about Trump and suggested she do a lot more of this:

"The difference between us is that he's going to have an enemy's list. I'm going to have a to-do list to work on your concerns."

That to me was a brilliant distillation of the stakes in this race. @KamalaHarris should pound this constantly from now to the end. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 24, 2024

So, the side that's calling Trump "worse than Hitler" all the time while trying to throw him in jail over BS charges is trying to paint the GOP nominee as the one with an "enemies list"? That's rich!

Biden and Harris unleashed partisan hack Jack Smith on Trump + actively assisted the DA in New York who literally campaigned on going after Trump.



Maybe next time you all should refrain from actually doing what you claim your opponent will do someday. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 24, 2024

Projection is their only tactic.

Pretty sure the FBI nailed the list for Kamala

• J6 Attendees

• Parents at Teacher Conferences

• Christians Praying Outside of Clinics



We haven't even addressed the lawfare, David. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 24, 2024

Her administration is currently prosecuting Trump. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 24, 2024

The Biden-Harris DOJ created a special task force to prosecute pro-lifers. The charges were frivolous and they lost in court, but only after upending the life of Mark Houck and others, whose crime was angering Planned Parenthood.

She has an enemies list. https://t.co/ABtSKIU0xv — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 24, 2024

These people are just shameless.