Tim Walz's Attempt at Being Manly and 'Talking to the Guys' About Protecting...
Kamala Harris Self-Destructs on Live Television! Trump Polling Boom!
VIP
RFK Jr. Taking John Kelly DOWN a Notch Made Me Fist-Pump Because He...
LOL! Kamala's Team FINALLY Figures Out to Put Her Next to Someone More...
Short Notice: Democrat Voters Go to the Wall Over Long-Winded Kamala
'Just ONE of the Reasons SHE WILL LOSE': Piers Morgan RIPS Kamala for...
Not to Freak You Out or Anything BUT THERE ARE ONLY 12 Days...
Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Dana Bash Admits Kamala 'Failed to Close the Deal' and...
Kamala Harris' Closing Arguments: Trump Is Hitler, J6 Bad, and 'Look, I've Got...
TWO Can Play at That Epstein Game! Sean Davis Drops INCRIMINATING Pic of...
Kamala's Former Staff FACT-CHECKS Her 'Biggest Mistake' Lie About Making Sure She's Well...
VIP
TIME Mag Will Swap Out This Election Security Cover FAST If Trump Wins
Kamala's NBC Interview Was a Total Trainwreck

Projection Alert! David Axelrod Says THIS Is the Message Kamala Harris Needs to Keep Pounding

Doug P.  |  1:50 PM on October 24, 2024
Meme screenshot

It's often said that if you want to know what the Democrats are up to, just pay attention to the accusations they're throwing at the Republicans. That kind of thing is said so often simply because it's true, and we see examples of it on a daily basis. 

Advertisement

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod helped prove that point today. After expressing his disappointment with how Kamala Harris did during the CNN town hall ("word salad city" doesn't even begin to describe it), Axelrod heard something Harris said about Trump and suggested she do a lot more of this: 

So, the side that's calling Trump "worse than Hitler" all the time while trying to throw him in jail over BS charges is trying to paint the GOP nominee as the one with an "enemies list"? That's rich!

Recommended

Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends
Sam J.
Advertisement

Projection is their only tactic.

These people are just shameless.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends
Sam J.
Tim Walz's Attempt at Being Manly and 'Talking to the Guys' About Protecting ABORTION Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
'Just ONE of the Reasons SHE WILL LOSE': Piers Morgan RIPS Kamala for Hitler and Her AWFUL Town Hall
Sam J.
TWO Can Play at That Epstein Game! Sean Davis Drops INCRIMINATING Pic of The Atlantic's Owner and HOO BOY
Sam J.
LOL! Kamala's Team FINALLY Figures Out to Put Her Next to Someone More Embarrassing Than HERSELF (Watch)
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Dana Bash Admits Kamala 'Failed to Close the Deal' and Aaron Rupar Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends Sam J.
Advertisement