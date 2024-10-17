Fundraising Email From Serial Knucklehead Tim Walz Contains a Telling Freudian Slip
Tom Elliott Has a Challenge for Dems and Media Who Pushed 'Crime Is Down' BS

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on October 17, 2024
Journalism meme

During the Trump-Harris debate, one of the moderator "fact-checks" on the Republican nominee (there were of course no fact-checks on the Democrat even though she told some whoppers) was when the subject of rising crime over the last few years came up. Smug ABC News moderator had this to say after Trump talked about rising crime: 

Don't expect any corrections though from the media after what was reported this week:

Last year, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initially issued its "final" nationwide crime data for 2022, the bureau reported that the country's violent crime rate decreased by 2.1 percent. Democrats quickly latched onto this purported percent change to counter Donald Trump's claims that crime is soaring under the Biden-Harris administration. 

However, a year later, the FBI has "quietly revised" those numbers, according to a RealClearInvestigations report by crime watchdog Dr. John Lott, correcting the dataset to show that violent crime actually increased in 2022 by 4.5 percent. This means the FBI was way off

There's no way the press is going to admit this narrative assist for Harris and the Democrats was totally bogus: 

With that, @tomselliott issued a challenge to all the usual suspects:

Great challenge! We're guessing all the people on that list won't do either one. 

Don't hold your breath waiting for any of those hacks to admit it. Most would proably double down.

This is part of the same bunch that has yet to apologize or admit they falsely said stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were part of a "Russian misinformation campaign." They know what their job is, and actual "journalism" isn't it.

