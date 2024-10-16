ABC News' Debate Moderator's Fact-Check on Trump Has Aged Badly, but DON'T Expect a Correction

Small Business Administration Has NO MONEY for Hurricane Relief (But Guess What They...
Doug P.  |  2:04 PM on October 16, 2024
During the most recent presidential and vice-presidential debates, the moderator's performed some real-time fact-checks, but only after claims made by Republican candidates. The Democrat candidates either never lied or the mods were running cover for them (we all know which option is correct). 

One such "fact-check" moment during the presidential debate happened when Donald Trump said that crime has gone up over the last four years with Biden and Harris in the White House. ABC News' David Muir quickly jumped in on behalf of the Harris campaign:

Another great moment in hack "journalism" has aged like milk in the summer sun after some initial data served a helpful narrative purpose for the Democrats:

This (via Mia Cathell at Townhall) sounds a little like when the jobs numbers get revised downward long after the Democrats have bragged about how many jobs were created:

Last year, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initially issued its "final" nationwide crime data for 2022, the bureau reported that the country's violent crime rate decreased by 2.1 percent. Democrats quickly latched onto this purported percent change to counter Donald Trump's claims that crime is soaring under the Biden-Harris administration. 

However, a year later, the FBI has "quietly revised" those numbers, according to a RealClearInvestigations report by crime watchdog Dr. John Lott, correcting the dataset to show that violent crime actually increased in 2022 by 4.5 percent. This means the FBI was way off

The FBI's stealth update was spotted by Real Clear Investigations

A correction is needed, and one already would have been made if the "error" favored a Republican talking point, but those errors never do, which means they're not errors. 

We won't hold our breath. 

The media knows they have a job to do, and actual "journalism" ain't it.

If that happens it probably won't be until the day after the election.

