Brian Stelter's Spin on Kamala Harris' Mess of an Interview Sounds Like a Press Secretary Audition

Doug P.  |  9:13 AM on October 17, 2024
Sarah D.

The only people lavishing praise on Kamala Harris after her interview with Fox News' Bret Baier are select members of the hack media and Democrats who have no other choice at this point. Harris came across as inept, awkward and dodged just about every question that was thrown her way. 

In other words, Brian Stelter thought she did a fantastic job. Before the interview Stelter said Fox News viewers were expecting Bret Baier to treat Harris with extreme disdain, and the only things that were treated with disdain were Baier's questions. Stelter said Harris walked into what is basically a Trump campaign field office for the interview, but keep in mind this was said on CNN, which is basically a Harris field office:

Harris might have said "ask me anything" but her answer to every question was "Trump BAD!" 

Speaking of Harris campaign field offices, the pro-Kamala social media version of that shared more of Stelter's comments about their candidate:

Answering every question with "but Trump..." is not a sign of toughness and strength and only the most sycophantic of water-carrying media types will believe that. Stelter's spin on the Harris interview sounds like an audition tape for the job of press secretary. If Karine Jean-Pierre was on CNN and asked to assess Harris' performance, what would she have said any differently? 

Oh the irony!

Media hacks like Stelter thought Harris did a brilliant job.

Harris looked like she wanted to jump out a window during the interview and watching Stelter and the rest trying to turn it into some sort of brilliant performance is as laughable as it gets.

That couldn't be truer.

