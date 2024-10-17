Brian Stelter's Spin on Kamala Harris' Mess of an Interview Sounds Like a Press Secretary Audition

The only people lavishing praise on Kamala Harris after her interview with Fox News' Bret Baier are select members of the hack media and Democrats who have no other choice at this point. Harris came across as inept, awkward and dodged just about every question that was thrown her way.

In other words, Brian Stelter thought she did a fantastic job. Before the interview Stelter said Fox News viewers were expecting Bret Baier to treat Harris with extreme disdain, and the only things that were treated with disdain were Baier's questions. Stelter said Harris walked into what is basically a Trump campaign field office for the interview, but keep in mind this was said on CNN, which is basically a Harris field office:

Today Kamala Harris essentially walked into a Trump campaign field office and said "ask me anything." pic.twitter.com/odB1Nu1IAs — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 17, 2024

Harris might have said "ask me anything" but her answer to every question was "Trump BAD!"

Speaking of Harris campaign field offices, the pro-Kamala social media version of that shared more of Stelter's comments about their candidate:

.@brianstelter: This was one of the most adversarial interviews Kamala Harris has probably ever done. A lot of viewers are going to come away saying, 'Wow, she's willing to do that. That's a sign of toughness and strength' pic.twitter.com/DExzpPBSvE — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 16, 2024

Answering every question with "but Trump..." is not a sign of toughness and strength and only the most sycophantic of water-carrying media types will believe that. Stelter's spin on the Harris interview sounds like an audition tape for the job of press secretary. If Karine Jean-Pierre was on CNN and asked to assess Harris' performance, what would she have said any differently?

This, coming from the Kamala HQ ad star! https://t.co/dtew0KHb8V — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 17, 2024

Oh the irony!

Kamala Harris completely and utterly failed during her interview on Fox News with Bret Baier. Saying, “But Trump,” in response to questions about her record is not a good look. 😂😂😂 — DEL (@delinthecity_) October 17, 2024

Media hacks like Stelter thought Harris did a brilliant job.

The left is spinning her utter failure in the Fox interview, into accolades for just doing it.



The reason she hasn’t done any tough interviews is because she preforms badly. Attempting to rise to the occasion and completely failing isn’t a win. https://t.co/wJtxoxgkPq — Jacktogon (@jacktogon) October 17, 2024

Harris looked like she wanted to jump out a window during the interview and watching Stelter and the rest trying to turn it into some sort of brilliant performance is as laughable as it gets.

The attempt to spin this as some watershed moment is incredible. In Trump world we call taking questions from your opponents “Tuesday.” https://t.co/N5ENc7F60a — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 17, 2024

We live in separate realities https://t.co/bvC2zLTUsi — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 17, 2024

That couldn't be truer.