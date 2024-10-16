Brian Stelter: Fox Viewers Expect Bret Baier to Treat Kamala Harris With ‘Extreme Disdain’

The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and...
Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on October 16, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News' Bret Baier airs in less than two hours, and the excitement is palpable (not really). As we reported Tuesday, The Bulwark's Sam Stein lauded Harris for her bravery in going on Fox News while Donald Trump "sticks to the henhouse" of friendly outlets.

CNN's Brian Stelter knows that Baier, who is as even-handed as they come, is aware that viewers want him to express "extreme disdain for Harris." His X feed allegedly says it all.

Stelter should be all too familiar with people not trusting the media and expecting watered-down interviews — he even had his own show where he did watered-down interviews with conspiracy theorists.

Mollie Hemingway is right — all we want is an interview in which Harris clarifies all of the policies she held in 2019 and why she's flip-flopped on all of them. 

Right? CNN's Brian Stelter is concerned that viewers' trust in Fox News is bad. Does he know where he works?

That's really all we want … some clarification on Harris' policies. She said she wouldn't have done anything differently than President Joe Biden but is also campaigning on "a new way forward."

They tried the basement-style campaign with Harris for as long as they could … now she's on her media blitz to make up for lost time.

***

