Brian Stelter: Fox Viewers Expect Bret Baier to Treat Kamala Harris With ‘Extreme Disdain’

Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News' Bret Baier airs in less than two hours, and the excitement is palpable (not really). As we reported Tuesday, The Bulwark's Sam Stein lauded Harris for her bravery in going on Fox News while Donald Trump "sticks to the henhouse" of friendly outlets.

Advertisement

CNN's Brian Stelter knows that Baier, who is as even-handed as they come, is aware that viewers want him to express "extreme disdain for Harris." His X feed allegedly says it all.

Fox News anchor @BretBaier, who is about to interview Kamala Harris, is all too keenly aware that Fox's viewers want him to affirm what they already feel – namely, extreme disdain for Harris and overwhelming distrust of the media. His X feed says it all... 🧵 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 16, 2024

As soon as Baier announced his Harris sit-down, uber-skeptical commenters on this site replied with doubts and conspiracy theories. "This interview will be as watered down as they come." "No doubt she already has the list of Q's." "I don't trust Fox and I trust Baier even less." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 16, 2024

Stelter should be all too familiar with people not trusting the media and expecting watered-down interviews — he even had his own show where he did watered-down interviews with conspiracy theorists.

In fact, millions of Americans are desperate for a *single* interview with Kamala Harris to ask key questions -- with follow-ups! -- of the presidential candidate, without deceptive editing or other machinations. I can see where journalism would be confusing to this person. https://t.co/N1D3i8cpF8 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2024

Mollie Hemingway is right — all we want is an interview in which Harris clarifies all of the policies she held in 2019 and why she's flip-flopped on all of them.

No need for any further interviews...everyone with more than half a brain has seen enough and has already decided to vote Trump. — Chadwick Durden (@ChadwickDurden) October 16, 2024

I don't know why anybody is excited about this FOX interview. They've already confirmed that it will be a hash of pre-taped, edited clips to serve some purpose other than raw, unfiltered truth.

IOW, just another TV show masquerading as "news." — Cruadin (@cruadin) October 16, 2024

If @BretBaier throws underhand pitches with no follow up nor restating the question like @ShannonBream did with the second Walz interview, his credibility will suffer. Ask a question. If she attempts to filibuster and he does not shut that down, same answer on credibility. — Chris Hinkle (@BFConservative) October 16, 2024

Follow ups are the key, no more i was raised in a middle class family…….. — KindmannnMike (@kindmannn) October 16, 2024

The lying media whining about viewers not trusting them is the ultimate irony. pic.twitter.com/vnPFrwDIFf — ❌⚔️Sons of Liberty⚔️❌ (@progunz_1) October 16, 2024

Tater haz envy struggle. — Charles Pirschel (@CPirschel) October 16, 2024

I have no idea what he hopes to accomplish. Brett Baier will be polite, if not outright favorable, to Harris. The Cueball knows whats coming - Harris will self destruct. — Bill Judge - author, cozy novels (@realBillJudge) October 16, 2024

Advertisement

Consider the source, Brian Stelter- CNN. jeeez. — Steven Sparks (@StevenS56293749) October 16, 2024

Right? CNN's Brian Stelter is concerned that viewers' trust in Fox News is bad. Does he know where he works?

Stelter of all people bed wetting about how people distrust media is rich — Greg (@crowbro19) October 16, 2024

True questions; true answers with follow-ups is what we all need to see from any candidate. — Margaret Harrington (@62jerseygirl) October 16, 2024

That's really all we want … some clarification on Harris' policies. She said she wouldn't have done anything differently than President Joe Biden but is also campaigning on "a new way forward."

They tried the basement-style campaign with Harris for as long as they could … now she's on her media blitz to make up for lost time.

***