Sixth-Grader Asks Tim Walz Who Will Protect Him if Trump Dismantles the Department of Education

Brett T. | 8:15 PM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Gov. Tim Walz has started his run for president in 2028 really, really early. Note this, one of his many town halls. Notice how many cameras there are on Walz, so they can edit them together to make him look dynamic. They've got a camera on the people asking questions. Look at poor Aiden here. He's in sixth grade, and if President Donald Trump dismantles the Department of Education, what can he do to protect his right to a good education? Help me, Gov. Walz, you're my only hope.

Wow, how powerful that they caught that moment on video so Walz could post it.

Hey @grok, what did we do before the Department of Education, when test scores were much, much higher?

Yes, Aiden, tell us exactly what the Department of Education has done to ensure you enjoy your right to a good education? What are you afraid you're going to lose? Who wrote that question for you?

We're sure Aiden was begging his parents to drive him to Walz' town hall.

Walz could be a little more subtle and not have this edited together like a campaign ad.

