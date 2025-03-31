Sixth-Grader Asks Tim Walz Who Will Protect Him if Trump Dismantles the Department of Education

Gov. Tim Walz has started his run for president in 2028 really, really early. Note this, one of his many town halls. Notice how many cameras there are on Walz, so they can edit them together to make him look dynamic. They've got a camera on the people asking questions. Look at poor Aiden here. He's in sixth grade, and if President Donald Trump dismantles the Department of Education, what can he do to protect his right to a good education? Help me, Gov. Walz, you're my only hope.

Trump and Musk might not care what the Department of Education does, but for kids like Aiden, it means everything. pic.twitter.com/16PeLnx5Vj — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 30, 2025

Wow, how powerful that they caught that moment on video so Walz could post it.

DOE only gives 10% of their cash to schools. HHS & the treasury will be taking all 💯% and giving it for food, kids with disabilities & student loans. DOE doesn’t do that — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 31, 2025

Hey@grok what does the department of education do for local schools? How much money do they actually spend on students? — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) March 31, 2025

Hey @grok, what did we do before the Department of Education, when test scores were much, much higher?

DOE doesn’t hire one teacher or place any student. It’s completely wasteful.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) March 30, 2025

Tell me, what specifically has the DoE done that benefits students? — Tim (@RuffBuffet) March 31, 2025

Yes, Aiden, tell us exactly what the Department of Education has done to ensure you enjoy your right to a good education? What are you afraid you're going to lose? Who wrote that question for you?

The test scores have been dropping steadily ever since the Department of Education was created. They aren’t helping Aiden or any other student. They are only helping bureaucrats, politicians, and the teachers unions. Aiden deserves better. — Rich Newton (@Rich_Newton_) March 31, 2025

Well then I guess it’s a good thing department of health and human services is taking over special needs education where the money won’t be thrown into a black hole and will go to students — Helen M (@HelenM17813215) March 31, 2025

Using kids as obvious props is low. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) March 30, 2025

We're sure Aiden was begging his parents to drive him to Walz' town hall.

It spent $25 billion on public schools and $80 billion on office parties…don’t lecture me how it’s actually doing good, we can cut it and more money would end up going straight to schools — Dr. Matthimus Coleus (@mchmr96) March 31, 2025

No, Aiden, the president isn’t cutting off services for kids like you. He’s redirecting them to other departments in the federal government. Tampon Tim is lying and using you as a prop. — Nathaniel Hawthorne's Ghost (@Hawthorne_Ghost) March 31, 2025

Walz could be a little more subtle and not have this edited together like a campaign ad.

***