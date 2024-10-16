Try Not to Laugh While Kamala Harris Warns Voters That Trump Will Weaponize the DOJ

Yesterday Kamala Harris continued what her campaign has called a "media blitz" that is actually chats with hosts/interviewers who are mostly friendly to Democrats. Harris has what will be a more challenging interview this evening with Fox News' Bret Baier, and that will be interesting to watch considering the fact that Kamala has trouble even getting through softball discussions.

Advertisement

Yesterday radio host Charlamagne tha God talked to Harrs on "The Breakfast Club" show -- the same one where Biden said "you ain't black" if you don't vote for the Democrats. Harris said there's no question the issue of reparations needs to be studied, and then served up a warning that would have made you ruin your computer if you'd have been drinking anything at the time.

Harris said another Trump term would see the Department of Justice weaponized against his political opponents, and she made that claim with a straight face:

Kamala Harris on the Breakfast Club



"Donald Trump would go into the Dept of Justice and corrupt it and use it against his political enemies"



Yes, she really said that...with a straight face...



I have no idea how Americans can listen to that and be like "oh that would be bad"… pic.twitter.com/fDI2IMqdKV — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) October 16, 2024

Gee, where would Trump have ever gotten THAT idea?

Democrats always accuse someone of something they’re actually doing. — Kim Chapman (@kimbo1118) October 16, 2024

The Harris campaign is nothing but phonieness, projection and gaslighting, not necessarily in that order.