The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except...
Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'
LOL! J.D. Vance Jokes Trump Will Stop the Abomination That Is Graeter’s Chili-Flavored...
'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
The Replies to Rachel Vindman Vowing to Leave Twitter/X After the Election Are...
Kamala Harris Thinks That Donald Trump Is Becoming More and More Unstable
Dumb Bigot Rips Down Flag in an Act of Anti-Semitism Before Realizing it's...
The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and...
Joe Biden Says He Wants to See Donald Trump Sentenced to Prison
Where's the Party of Women? Female Inmates in MN Prisons Say Trans Transfers...
Brian Stelter: Fox Viewers Expect Bret Baier to Treat Kamala Harris With ‘Extreme...
Donald Trump Destroys Lame Reporter! CNN Panel Goes Down in Flames!
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Government FAILED to Vet Afghan Suspect Behind...
Consumers Say FTC's New 'Click to Cancel' Rules Push All the Right Buttons

Politico Hammered by Reality Checks After Noting How Backing Trump Isn't Profiting Elon Musk

Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yesterday we told you about Politico's report that explained why some federal employees are sweating a Trump comeback, and that they're worried about job prospects and their savings if Harris loses (how is that possible if Biden and Harris have created the economic utopia they claim?). 

Advertisement

Today Politico's exploring Elon Musk's support for Donald Trump while pointing out that might not be a very profitable decision from a business standpoint: 

Maybe Musk's motivation escapes Politico and others on the Left: 

Exactly, but Politico seems to struggle to come to grips with that: 

But in the shorter term, his interest in electing Trump seems to have eclipsed some of those other priorities. Musk has funded a super PAC with tens of millions of dollars to turn out the vote for the former president, proposed going on a campaign bus tour across Pennsylvania and even suggested he would be thrown in prison under a Harris administration. Trump has promised Musk a role in the administration if he wins. Musk’s sudden, full-scale insertion into the presidential campaign has fed his appetite for attention, but may not be doing much to advance his bottom line.

Recommended

'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Advertisement

In a "long game" sort of way, perhaps Musk is thinking about bottom lines: The bottom line of America and everybody in it. 

Have you ever noticed the lib media doesn't use that spin for people on the Left?

Or that they had some sort of financial interest in having a certain side in power.

Short answer: YES.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'
Brett T.
The Replies to Rachel Vindman Vowing to Leave Twitter/X After the Election Are GOLD
FuzzyChimp
The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except for EVERYONE on X
Amy Curtis
LOL! J.D. Vance Jokes Trump Will Stop the Abomination That Is Graeter’s Chili-Flavored Ice Cream
Amy Curtis
The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and HILARITY Ensues
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris Brett T.
Advertisement