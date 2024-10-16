Politico Hammered by Reality Checks After Noting How Backing Trump Isn't Profiting Elon Musk

Yesterday we told you about Politico's report that explained why some federal employees are sweating a Trump comeback, and that they're worried about job prospects and their savings if Harris loses (how is that possible if Biden and Harris have created the economic utopia they claim?).

Today Politico's exploring Elon Musk's support for Donald Trump while pointing out that might not be a very profitable decision from a business standpoint:

Analysis: Elon Musk’s sudden, full-scale involvement with Trump's presidential campaign has fed his need for attention, but may not be helping his bottom line. https://t.co/75A3EYRoKN — POLITICO (@politico) October 16, 2024

Maybe Musk's motivation escapes Politico and others on the Left:

Is it possible he cares about something other than money here? https://t.co/vABKdnOSLn — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 16, 2024

Exactly, but Politico seems to struggle to come to grips with that:

But in the shorter term, his interest in electing Trump seems to have eclipsed some of those other priorities. Musk has funded a super PAC with tens of millions of dollars to turn out the vote for the former president, proposed going on a campaign bus tour across Pennsylvania and even suggested he would be thrown in prison under a Harris administration. Trump has promised Musk a role in the administration if he wins. Musk’s sudden, full-scale insertion into the presidential campaign has fed his appetite for attention, but may not be doing much to advance his bottom line.

In a "long game" sort of way, perhaps Musk is thinking about bottom lines: The bottom line of America and everybody in it.

I think he is doing alright... besides, to some people, freedom is more important than money. — Some Guy... (@rlwhitford) October 16, 2024

He doesn't care about his bottom line. He cares about this country. — Dylan T. Mitchell (@DylanTMitchell) October 16, 2024

Have you ever noticed the lib media doesn't use that spin for people on the Left?

So I'm sure @politico said Obama, Clinton, Oprah, and the rest were all involved in boosting Harris because of a need for attention, right? https://t.co/fU2dpZxGc1 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 16, 2024

Or that they had some sort of financial interest in having a certain side in power.

Where’s the source on his “need for attention”?



Is Politico a propaganda machine? https://t.co/gu77s3MiCf — Earth Emperor (@Empireenjoyer11) October 16, 2024

Short answer: YES.