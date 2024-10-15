Politico: Federal Employees Are Sweating a Trump Comeback

Kamala Harris Tells Charlamagne tha God There's No Question Reparations Have to Be...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 15, 2024
Twitchy

Here's another great reason to vote for Donald Trump: some of the worst hires ever would be unemployed. We'd be rid of Alejandro Mayorkas, Miguel Cardona, Janet Yellen, and every other incompetent making up the Biden-Harris cabinet. It reminds us of that great photo of Barack Obama's White House staff after Donald Trump won the election.

Politico is reporting that federal employees are sweating a Trump win.

Robin Bravender reports:

EPA employees are shuffling to “safer” agencies. An Interior Department worker is putting off buying a new car and poring over Project 2025. And civil servants across the government are worried they might soon get fired.

Federal employees throughout the executive branch are panicking at the thought of another Trump administration.

Former President Donald Trump has pledged to “demolish the deep state.” His running mate, Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance, has said Trump ought to fire “every civil servant in the administrative state.” It’s not just campaign-trail bluster. In the waning days of his first administration, Trump sought to make it easier to fire federal employees — a move that was quickly reversed by the Biden administration.

Workers in some agencies are particularly distraught about a possible Trump return. The former president and his allies have singled out certain agencies — including those that issue environmental rules — as prime targets, should he return to office in January.

We remember some federal agencies having tantrums on Twitter after Hillary Clinton lost. There was a revolt on social media.

Won't someone please think of the federal bureaucrats?

***

