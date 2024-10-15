Politico: Federal Employees Are Sweating a Trump Comeback

Here's another great reason to vote for Donald Trump: some of the worst hires ever would be unemployed. We'd be rid of Alejandro Mayorkas, Miguel Cardona, Janet Yellen, and every other incompetent making up the Biden-Harris cabinet. It reminds us of that great photo of Barack Obama's White House staff after Donald Trump won the election.

Politico is reporting that federal employees are sweating a Trump win.

Feds are sweating a Trump comeback https://t.co/4SZOyUOUUv — POLITICO (@politico) October 15, 2024

Robin Bravender reports:

EPA employees are shuffling to “safer” agencies. An Interior Department worker is putting off buying a new car and poring over Project 2025. And civil servants across the government are worried they might soon get fired. Federal employees throughout the executive branch are panicking at the thought of another Trump administration. Former President Donald Trump has pledged to “demolish the deep state.” His running mate, Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance, has said Trump ought to fire “every civil servant in the administrative state.” It’s not just campaign-trail bluster. In the waning days of his first administration, Trump sought to make it easier to fire federal employees — a move that was quickly reversed by the Biden administration. Workers in some agencies are particularly distraught about a possible Trump return. The former president and his allies have singled out certain agencies — including those that issue environmental rules — as prime targets, should he return to office in January.

We remember some federal agencies having tantrums on Twitter after Hillary Clinton lost. There was a revolt on social media.

I’m already voting for Trump, you don’t have to sell me further — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2024

That’s how it should be.



When the government no longer fears its people, you live in tyranny. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) October 15, 2024

If the feds were doing their jobs correctly it wouldn't matter to them who the POTUS is.



But they're not and we all know it. — Devil's Child 🇺🇸 (@CJDanielsFarms) October 15, 2024

This sounds awesome. Sweat away. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 15, 2024

Best news I've heard all day. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) October 15, 2024

The government SHOULD fear its people NOT the other way around.



We will get there. — Tony Jose Matos (@TonyJMatos) October 15, 2024

Oh no. That’s terrible. Tell me more. pic.twitter.com/k83HgqFiG9 — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) October 15, 2024

Stop making me want to vote for him even more! — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) October 15, 2024

If they are sweating then Trump is the dude to vote for — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) October 15, 2024

They should be. We didn't elect them — Revived Crusader (@phatcoffeeguy) October 15, 2024

WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THOSE POOR FEDERAL BUREAUCRATS — wabbit_irl (@Ammo_irl) October 15, 2024

They should go get jobs that contribute to the national economy instead of dragging it down. — Allen Young (@AllenYoung92) October 15, 2024

All the schemes that they have been running to try to prevent his return are going to cause most epic backfire ever. — TroothSlooth (@flintdm) October 15, 2024

Won't someone please think of the federal bureaucrats?

***