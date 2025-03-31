Driver Who Ran Over 'Brad Schimel for Supreme Court' Yard Sign in WI Had a Karmic Twist of Fate

Tomorrow there's a huge Supreme Court election in Wisconsin that will have national implications moving forward:

President Donald Trump’s preferred candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court and his Democratic-backed challenger made a final blitz across the state on Monday, the day before voting concludes in a race where early turnout has surged and spending is nearing $100 million. Billionaire Elon Musk, a top Trump adviser, held a rally in Green Bay on Sunday night to push for the election of Brad Schimel, a Waukesha County judge and former Republican attorney general. He faces Susan Crawford, a Dane County judge and former attorney who fought for abortion rights and to protect union power. Liberals currently hold a 4-3 advantage on the court, but the retirement of a liberal justice this year put the ideological balance in play. The court in battleground Wisconsin is expected to rule on abortion rights, congressional redistricting, union power and voting regulations in the coming years.

The candidates are now making their final pitches as they drive toward the finish line.

Speaking of driving, the @DanODonnellShow received the following short story and photo:

Just got this from a listener:



"This morning someone ran over my Brad Schimel for WI Supreme Court sign in Brookfield, WI and is now stuck in my ditch." pic.twitter.com/WME3yDZ3RD — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 30, 2025

Just... perfect!

Bless their hearts. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 31, 2025

The driver who got stuck in the ditch will likely find a way to blame Trump and Musk.

Instant karma is a cosmic belly laugh. https://t.co/b5HUaqJsO0 — Steve Powell (@jspowell) March 31, 2025

Nothing better than some instant karma on a Monday morning! https://t.co/h3CeyZfg0O — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) March 31, 2025

The Left's record of being on the side of destruction remains unmatched:

You just never see someone running over the liberal candidates sign. Why is that? https://t.co/KT7xq0GlyU — Brad in Texas (@BowtiedlLa) March 31, 2025

Why are leftists so destructive and violent? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) March 30, 2025

Hopefully that ends up being a metaphor for the Wisconsin Supreme Court election tomorrow.