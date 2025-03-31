ABC: Clean Air Is at Risk If EPA Regs Are Rolled Back (What's the Carbon Footprint of Burning Teslas?)

Death, taxes, and media hysteria are the three certainties of life.

And in that third category, here's ABC News coming in hard and fast with climate alarmism over EPA regulations:

Several of the environmental benefits Americans experience today — clean air, clean water, clean rain — could soon be in jeopardy from EPA deregulation efforts, several experts told ABC News. https://t.co/rF5WQEnKgg — ABC News (@ABC) March 31, 2025

This writer is old enough to remember when acid rain was a significant threat (she was in elementary school). Like all hysterical climate predictions, however, it never came to fruition.

Funny how that keeps happening.

Here's what ABC News writes:

Environmental lawyers would argue that part of the American dream is the right to live in a clean environment – a freedom from worry that the air you breathe, the food you eat and the water you drink are without pollutants and toxins that could make you sick. But several of the environmental freedoms Americans experience today – clean air, clean water and clean rain among them – could soon be in jeopardy from the Environmental Protection Agency's deregulation plans, several experts told ABC News. On March 12, the EPA announced sweeping moves in its effort to walk back environmental protections and eliminate a host of climate change regulations, changes described by the agency as the "biggest deregulatory action in U.S. history." EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced earlier this month that the agency will undertake 31 actions, including rolling back emission regulations on coal, oil and gas production. The announcement also said the EPA will reevaluate government findings that determined that greenhouse gas emissions heat the planet and are a threat to public health. In addition, the EPA plans to eliminate its scientific research office and may have plans to fire more than 1,000 employees, The New York Times reported last week.

The 'right to live in a clean environment'?

That's not a right. And if it is, maybe they should go to China and India and talk to them first.

Or clean the human waste off the streets of San Francisco.

What is the carbon footprint of a burning Tesla dealership? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 31, 2025

They don't seem to care about that.

Ah, those same experts that have been making their money crying wolf over climate change? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 31, 2025

Probably.

Oh no - not a prediction of doom! 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/102k80hQsN — Jack Bauer after dark (@JackBauerAD) March 31, 2025

Another one!

One of these days they'll get it right.

The several experts thing is old and means Nothing — Cindy (@burnzyc19) March 31, 2025

That ship sailed with COVID.

ABC’s “experts” on clean water and air:



- a Colombia law professor



- an IU law professor



- an Obama appointee who was given a department at Yale called the “Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering” https://t.co/syPVCG00IH pic.twitter.com/fC1LwqlaYN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 31, 2025

Well, look at that.

And we'll give you another one, because he's so spot-on

Nature will be destroyed if we stop clear-cutting forests for solar and wind farms that destroy the land and decimate the wildlife https://t.co/syPVCG00IH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 31, 2025

Make it make sense.

The "experts" were interviewed via Skype from their private jets. https://t.co/RCbcI4BZEs — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) March 31, 2025

They sure were.

Paragraph 4, burning Tesla's won't effect the climate. https://t.co/RCbcI4BZEs — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) March 31, 2025

Would we be surprised if they said that?

Nope.

Please report how Enron lobbied hard for CO2 to be classified as a pollutant, via EPA.



How they silenced dissenting scientists



All for Profit in the Cap and Trade;

Carbon Credit scheme .. https://t.co/OrsLduf04X pic.twitter.com/tHi6lxey0d — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) March 31, 2025

They'll never report that.