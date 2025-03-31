NO DEAL: Tim Walz Tells Elon He'll Stop Wishing for Tesla Failure If...
VIP
Trump Is Being TOO MEAN to Poor Federal Workers Who Work SO HARD...
Tijuana’s Sewage Tsunami: Mexico’s Crappy Gift Keeps on Giving, and It’s Making Our...
Kathy Hochul Celebrates Trans Visibility on the Last Day of Women's History Month...
Karoline Leavitt BLISTERS Journo for Ugly Claim About Illegals Being Deported for What...
Huge Fraud Uncovered! Biden Tried to Destroy America: Trump Is Fixing It!
Driver Who Ran Over 'Brad Schimel for Supreme Court' Yard Sign in WI...
Hook, Line and SINKER! Infamous (Hilarious) Sean Spicer Parody Is BAAACK and STILL...
Tim Walz Demanded Answers About Why This Student's Visa Was Revoked and Bill...
Kurt Schlichter Rejects ‘Serfdom’ in Fiery Rebuke of 'The Atlantic' MAGA Critic, Backs...
BREAKING: Marine Le Pen, Leading Candidate for President of France, BANNED From Running...
Based Defense Secretary Hegseth Vows to End Double Standards in Combat Roles
Karoline Leavitt Shares MORE Proof That Biden and the Dems' Border Deflection Was...
Dude, NO: Harvard Prof Whines About Unhinged FL Woman's Life Being RUINED for...

ABC: Clean Air Is at Risk If EPA Regs Are Rolled Back (What's the Carbon Footprint of Burning Teslas?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on March 31, 2025
ImgFlip

Death, taxes, and media hysteria are the three certainties of life.

And in that third category, here's ABC News coming in hard and fast with climate alarmism over EPA regulations:

Advertisement

This writer is old enough to remember when acid rain was a significant threat (she was in elementary school). Like all hysterical climate predictions, however, it never came to fruition.

Funny how that keeps happening.

Here's what ABC News writes:

Environmental lawyers would argue that part of the American dream is the right to live in a clean environment – a freedom from worry that the air you breathe, the food you eat and the water you drink are without pollutants and toxins that could make you sick.

But several of the environmental freedoms Americans experience today – clean air, clean water and clean rain among them – could soon be in jeopardy from the Environmental Protection Agency's deregulation plans, several experts told ABC News.

On March 12, the EPA announced sweeping moves in its effort to walk back environmental protections and eliminate a host of climate change regulations, changes described by the agency as the "biggest deregulatory action in U.S. history."

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced earlier this month that the agency will undertake 31 actions, including rolling back emission regulations on coal, oil and gas production. The announcement also said the EPA will reevaluate government findings that determined that greenhouse gas emissions heat the planet and are a threat to public health. In addition, the EPA plans to eliminate its scientific research office and may have plans to fire more than 1,000 employees, The New York Times reported last week.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The 'right to live in a clean environment'?

That's not a right. And if it is, maybe they should go to China and India and talk to them first.

Or clean the human waste off the streets of San Francisco.

They don't seem to care about that.

Probably.

Another one!

One of these days they'll get it right.

That ship sailed with COVID.

Well, look at that.

And we'll give you another one, because he's so spot-on

Advertisement

Make it make sense.

They sure were.

Would we be surprised if they said that?

Nope.

They'll never report that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: ABC NEWS ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ENVIRONMENTALISM EPA GREEN ENERGY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Karoline Leavitt BLISTERS Journo for Ugly Claim About Illegals Being Deported for What They WEAR (Watch)
Sam J.
Tijuana’s Sewage Tsunami: Mexico’s Crappy Gift Keeps on Giving, and It’s Making Our Navy SEALs Sick
justmindy
Hook, Line and SINKER! Infamous (Hilarious) Sean Spicer Parody Is BAAACK and STILL Fooling CRANKY Lefties
Sam J.
Kathy Hochul Celebrates Trans Visibility on the Last Day of Women's History Month With DOOZY of a Pic
Sam J.
Driver Who Ran Over 'Brad Schimel for Supreme Court' Yard Sign in WI Had a Karmic Twist of Fate
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement