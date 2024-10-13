Cranky Grandpa Joe's Back! Biden Says Americans Who Criticize Hurricane Relief Efforts Wil...
LOL WUT? New Republic Says Kamala Harris Built a 'Grassroots Campaign' and Get...
Take a Look at What Harris' Campaign Shift and Walz's 'Man-Focused Media Blitz'...
Get It? Vance Is Dark and EVIL! Check Out the INTERESTING Lighting Choices...
SOFT ON CRIME: Former Prosecutor Says Kamala Harris Wanted to Prosecute Drug Dealers...
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim...
Doug Emhoff Calls Allegations of Domestic Abuse 'a Distraction'
VIP
Axios: A Second Donald Trump Term Would Empower Populists to Steamroll Experts
NBC News: Kamala Harris Campaign Discussing Ways to Differentiate Her From Joe Biden
Man at Univision Town Hall Has Concerns About How Kamala Harris Was 'Elected'
Brian Stelter: Donald Trump's Anti-Immigration Language Is the Language of Fascists
MSNBC: Not All Men Are Listening to Joe Rogan and Being Recruited to...
Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says It’s the MAGA Gang Bringing Crime to Our Communities

Uh Oh! Howard Stern Won't Like Who SNL Picked on Again Last Night

Doug P.  |  11:35 AM on October 13, 2024
Screenshot

Hopefully Howard Stern was watching Saturday Night Live late last night, because the former "shock jock" who is now a mouthpiece for Big Government and its proponents won't be happy that the show continues to throw some mockery in Kamala Harris and the Democrats' direction. 

Advertisement

But first, Joe Biden again last night was portrayed by Dana Carvey, who nailed it: 

Carvey always knocks his impressions out of the park. Too bad the show just now decided to focus on what everybody else has noticed about Biden for the last three-plus years.

Trump was of course also the focus of some SNL mockery, which isn't unusual, but the Democrats probably won't like it that Kamala Harris is also getting zinged a bit.

Harris' preferred method of dodging a question didn't escape notice:

Somebody alert Stern:

There was also a play on Hillary Clinton's "why aren't I 50 points ahead you might ask" moment when the Harris campaign's fundraising took center stage: 

Recommended

Cranky Grandpa Joe's Back! Biden Says Americans Who Criticize Hurricane Relief Efforts Will 'Pay a Price'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Well, Michael Bloomberg also once spent a billion dollars on his presidential campaign, and you know how that went. Hopefully Harris follows suit. 

Tim Walz's blabbering gibberish also made a cameo in this longer clip, shortly before Joe Biden's blabbering gibberish:

Notice how an attempt to throw Biden a bone was made with the attempt to hit Trump with the "dementia" label.

Next week if SNL can't get some heavy mileage out of Tim Walz's staged hunting photo op they should just use the time for infomercials. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cranky Grandpa Joe's Back! Biden Says Americans Who Criticize Hurricane Relief Efforts Will 'Pay a Price'
Amy Curtis
Take a Look at What Harris' Campaign Shift and Walz's 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' Did to Their Polling
Doug P.
LOL WUT? New Republic Says Kamala Harris Built a 'Grassroots Campaign' and Get RATIOED INTO ORBIT
Amy Curtis
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim Walz's Coin Toss
Grateful Calvin
Get It? Vance Is Dark and EVIL! Check Out the INTERESTING Lighting Choices for J.D. Vance NYT's Interview
Amy Curtis
Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cranky Grandpa Joe's Back! Biden Says Americans Who Criticize Hurricane Relief Efforts Will 'Pay a Price' Amy Curtis
Advertisement