Uh Oh! Howard Stern Won't Like Who SNL Picked on Again Last Night

Hopefully Howard Stern was watching Saturday Night Live late last night, because the former "shock jock" who is now a mouthpiece for Big Government and its proponents won't be happy that the show continues to throw some mockery in Kamala Harris and the Democrats' direction.
But first, Joe Biden again last night was portrayed by Dana Carvey, who nailed it:
“I’ll pop ya. I’ll give you a knuckle sandwich. I know how to do it. I can make sandwiches. And guess what. Here’s the deal.”— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2024
-Dana Carvey doing the Biden we should have had the last 4 years on SNL pic.twitter.com/hQikTecee9
Carvey always knocks his impressions out of the park. Too bad the show just now decided to focus on what everybody else has noticed about Biden for the last three-plus years.
He does the best Biden impression ever, he showcased it years ago in 2020/2021 but they didn't want to throw their guy under the bus that hard yet.— Micha Siegel (@SiegelMicha) October 13, 2024
Trump was of course also the focus of some SNL mockery, which isn't unusual, but the Democrats probably won't like it that Kamala Harris is also getting zinged a bit.
Harris' preferred method of dodging a question didn't escape notice:
SNL turns on Kamala Harris 😂🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/bbBFZEPgae— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2024
Somebody alert Stern:
Pray for Howard Stern in this very trying time for him. pic.twitter.com/NwKWd6koFZ— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) October 13, 2024
There was also a play on Hillary Clinton's "why aren't I 50 points ahead you might ask" moment when the Harris campaign's fundraising took center stage:
SNL’s Kamala Harris Dies Inside After Being Asked Why She’s Losing— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 13, 2024
KAMALA HARRIS: “My campaign has raised a billion dollars.”
STEVE HARVEY: “Oh, my lord. How are you not winning by a landslide?”
KAMALA HARRIS: “That’s a question I scream into my pillow every morning.” pic.twitter.com/2sFQE8SEwH
Well, Michael Bloomberg also once spent a billion dollars on his presidential campaign, and you know how that went. Hopefully Harris follows suit.
Tim Walz's blabbering gibberish also made a cameo in this longer clip, shortly before Joe Biden's blabbering gibberish:
Family Feud: Election Edition pic.twitter.com/x03aYhHKTX— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 13, 2024
Notice how an attempt to throw Biden a bone was made with the attempt to hit Trump with the "dementia" label.
Next week if SNL can't get some heavy mileage out of Tim Walz's staged hunting photo op they should just use the time for infomercials.
