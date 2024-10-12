'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail for Harris

The Kamala Harris campaign is polling badly with men, so that meant it was time for them to bring in Barack Obama to go around and do what he does best: Point a finger and try and shame people into doing what the Democrats want them to do. In this case Obama's trying to shame black men into voting for Harris:

Yes, I’m sure Obama showing up to wag his finger at dudes and talk down to them is going to boost Kamala’s support. pic.twitter.com/QPKIPNpHww — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 11, 2024

And if that doesn't work, staged photo ops of Tim Walz supposedly pheasant hunting should do the trick!

The Harris campaign will likely make sure that Obama gets more face time than the actual candidate, at least for a little while.

However, remembering back to 2016, Trump's national campaign manager put everything into perspective about the former president hitting the road to back Harris this time around:

Exactly! It's really that simple. Especially now that a bit of the luster has worn off the former president's influence with voters.

Karoline Leavitt is going to make a Great White House Press Secretary for President Trump. Karoline is 100% correct, Obama is irrelevant. https://t.co/872a07cdef — Robert M Dahlia (@RobertMDahlia) October 12, 2024

Just the fact that Obama's been called out to try and convince people who traditionally have voted Democrat to support Harris can't be a good sign for the Dems.