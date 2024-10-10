DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ...
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with H...
G.T.F.O! What Susan Rice Is Accusing Trump of NOW Tells Us Dems are...
The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things...
Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala...
VIP
Associated Press Goes Full Pravda Again to Boost Dems Ahead of Election (the...
Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to...
Honey ... You SUCK at This: Kamala Feigns Sincerity, Importance in Staged Call...
They Just Keep Digging: CBS Instructed Staff Not to Refer to Jerusalem as...
CNN's Jake Tapper Wasn't Expecting This Response From Boris Johnson
Kansas City Star Says Spare Them the MAGA Pearl-Clutching Over the 'Shoot Them'...
Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis...
BBC Stands by ‘Kill the Jews’ Interviewee
'A Beautiful Soul': Young Woman Shares Why She Chose Life For Medically Challenged...

Here's a 'by the Numbers' Look at Kamala Harris' Sudden Interest in Discussing Hurricane Response

Doug P.  |  11:35 AM on October 10, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we've told you this week, Democrat presidential nominee and VP Kamala Harris has been desperate to insert herself into the leadership chain amid responses to two hurricanes following criticism of her appearances at fundraisers and sipping a beer during a softball interview with Stephen Colbert while storms were hitting. 

Advertisement

While Harris was criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and accusing him of ignoring her phone calls, Presdient Biden was praising his response. That sounds you heard was Harris getting thrown under the bus:

Biden and DeSantis teaming up to make Harris look bad is the kind of bipartisanship we're here for!

Harris later called into numerous programs, up to and including an appearance on The Weather Channel, where the VP tried to share her newfound hurricane expertise. Harris also called Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC:

If it seems like Harris' interest in storm response has something to do with her presidential campaign, that's because it does:

According to @BurtMaclin_FBI, this is how much Harris' hurricane response interest has increased in the last couple of weeks:

Recommended

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF
Sam J.
Advertisement

Here are all the numbers if you can't see them above:

Beryl:        3   |    0 

Fiona:       1   |    0

Ida:            2  |    0 

Ian:            0  |     0 

Helene:   26  |   16 

Milton:      5  |    3

Color us shocked!

That's why it was so laughable when Harris tried to claim that Ron DeSantis was the one trying to "play politics" with these storms.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF
Sam J.
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton
Sam J.
DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ Account' Just CAN'T DEEEAL
Sam J.
Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to Make Kamala Look LESS DUMB
Sam J.
G.T.F.O! What Susan Rice Is Accusing Trump of NOW Tells Us Dems are Getting DESPERATE About the Election
Sam J.
Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala Will HAUNT THEM
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF Sam J.
Advertisement