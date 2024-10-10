Here's a 'by the Numbers' Look at Kamala Harris' Sudden Interest in Discussing Hurricane Response

As we've told you this week, Democrat presidential nominee and VP Kamala Harris has been desperate to insert herself into the leadership chain amid responses to two hurricanes following criticism of her appearances at fundraisers and sipping a beer during a softball interview with Stephen Colbert while storms were hitting.

Advertisement

While Harris was criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and accusing him of ignoring her phone calls, Presdient Biden was praising his response. That sounds you heard was Harris getting thrown under the bus:

Pres. Biden asked by a reporter if Gov. DeSantis needs to take VP Harris' calls on hurricanes.



Biden: "All I can tell you is I've talked to Gov. DeSantis. He's been very gracious. He's thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing and I think that's important." pic.twitter.com/khWYmqgAwI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 9, 2024

Biden and DeSantis teaming up to make Harris look bad is the kind of bipartisanship we're here for!

Harris later called into numerous programs, up to and including an appearance on The Weather Channel, where the VP tried to share her newfound hurricane expertise. Harris also called Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC:

Kamala Harris called in to the Lawrence O'Donnell show on MSNBC to discuss Hurricane Milton. I'm reasonably certain she would not have done that in a million years prior to July 21. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 10, 2024

If it seems like Harris' interest in storm response has something to do with her presidential campaign, that's because it does:

Look at her interest in hurricanes from my tweet below. She has a total of 6 tweets prior to Helene. https://t.co/tTxuQBw5xt — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 10, 2024

According to @BurtMaclin_FBI, this is how much Harris' hurricane response interest has increased in the last couple of weeks:

I did some digging earlier and here is an interesting fact about how often Kamala Harris has tweeted about hurricanes during her time as VP. Left will be the count from her VP account and the right will from her Kamala Harris account.



Beryl: 3 | 0

Fiona: 1 |… https://t.co/YJ9hotZfFB — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 10, 2024

Here are all the numbers if you can't see them above:

Beryl: 3 | 0

Fiona: 1 | 0

Ida: 2 | 0

Ian: 0 | 0

Helene: 26 | 16

Milton: 5 | 3

Color us shocked!

This is so cringe — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) October 10, 2024

Very much so. Using a natural disaster to self promote isn’t a good look. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 10, 2024

That's why it was so laughable when Harris tried to claim that Ron DeSantis was the one trying to "play politics" with these storms.