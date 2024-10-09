'Kamala Is Tanking': Latest Swing State Polling Will Have Team Harris Smashing the Panic Button

You've no doubt noticed a big shift in the Harris campaign's strategy after weeks and weeks of relying on the media to spread their manufactured message of "joy" while doing only scripted rallies.

Advertisement

Harris is now doing more interviews and appearances, and it seems at every turn her candidacy gets exposed as increasingly phony and manufactured.

It's also quite obvious that the Harris campaign knows who came out looking like a clown after their candidate criticized Ron DeSantis for not taking her call all while the Florida governor had already spoken to President Biden, who praised his hurricane preparation efforts.

Today Harris joined a call related to storm prep and also phoned The Weather Channel:

Kamala can be heard telling an aide (who is feeding her questions) that it's a "live broadcast" before immediately asking the question.



She's a total fraud. pic.twitter.com/jWQteg20Ep — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

SO genuine! At least Harris didn't think she was still on Colbert and crack open another beer. Perhaps Harris is preparing a career as a weather forecaster if the whole running for president thing doesn't work out:

Kamala explains hurricanes on The Weather Channel: pic.twitter.com/tcYeGTHkxM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

These kinds of clips are going to get increasingly desperate, especially now that the numbers continue to work against the Harris-Walz campaign.

If these are accurate, these numbers are absolutely brutal for Harris. https://t.co/lk9z1MfHbh — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 9, 2024

The new Quinnipiac numbers have Harris now down in Michigan and Wisconsin:

New Quinnipiac polls



PA

Harris 49%

Trump 46%



MI

Trump 50%

Harris 47%



WI

Trump 48%

Harris 46%https://t.co/yY9JAG5LXa — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) October 9, 2024

📊 Rust Belt polling by Quinnipiac



MICHIGAN

🟥 Trump: 50% (+3)

🟦 Harris: 47%

🟪 Oliver: 1%

🟨 West: 1%



Last poll (9/16) - 🔵 Harris +5

——

WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump: 48% (+2)

🟦 Harris: 46%

🟩 Stein: 1%

🟪 Oliver: 1%



Last poll - 🔵 Harris +1

——

PENNSYLVANIA

🟦 Harris: 49% (+3)

🟥… pic.twitter.com/lQHhO2taPt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 9, 2024

Harris needs all three of these states and so far the only remotely positive news for her campaign is out of Pennsylvania, and that could change quickly.

Trump is up in Michigan too. Kamala is tanking. It’s why she’s suddenly doing panicked interviews. She has to win all three Big Ten states: PA, Wi, and MI. If she loses one of them, she’s finished. https://t.co/PbMnm4sy30 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 9, 2024

The problem for Harris is that the more she's "out there" the worse things get for her campaign.

We’re getting into post debate Biden territory — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) October 9, 2024

It can't be helping Harris that Biden keeps making sure everybody knows when it comes to policy decisions they were joined at the hip.