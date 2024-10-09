FEMA Looking for Source of 'Conspiracy Theories' Hampering Hurricane Relief Efforts (Give...
'Kamala Is Tanking': Latest Swing State Polling Will Have Team Harris Smashing the Panic Button

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on October 09, 2024
Twitchy

You've no doubt noticed a big shift in the Harris campaign's strategy after weeks and weeks of relying on the media to spread their manufactured message of "joy" while doing only scripted rallies. 

Harris is now doing more interviews and appearances, and it seems at every turn her candidacy gets exposed as increasingly phony and manufactured.

It's also quite obvious that the Harris campaign knows who came out looking like a clown after their candidate criticized Ron DeSantis for not taking her call all while the Florida governor had already spoken to President Biden, who praised his hurricane preparation efforts.

Today Harris joined a call related to storm prep and also phoned The Weather Channel:

SO genuine! At least Harris didn't think she was still on Colbert and crack open another beer. Perhaps Harris is preparing a career as a weather forecaster if the whole running for president thing doesn't work out:

These kinds of clips are going to get increasingly desperate, especially now that the numbers continue to work against the Harris-Walz campaign.

The new Quinnipiac numbers have Harris now down in Michigan and Wisconsin: 

Harris needs all three of these states and so far the only remotely positive news for her campaign is out of Pennsylvania, and that could change quickly.

The problem for Harris is that the more she's "out there" the worse things get for her campaign.

It can't be helping Harris that Biden keeps making sure everybody knows when it comes to policy decisions they were joined at the hip.

