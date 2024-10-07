'Morning Joe' Slams Dangerous Audacity of Trump Claiming Dem Rhetoric Led to Assassination Attempts

Everybody is well aware that the violent rhetoric and vitriol about Donald Trump comes from the Left and the Democrats go there often, from "worse than Hitler" to Rep. Dan Goldman saying the Republican nominee needs to be "eliminated."

Advertisement

Just days before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, President Biden said this:

5 days before Donald Trump was shot at, Biden told Democrats to "put Trump in a bullseye." pic.twitter.com/qJDxALp5c1 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 13, 2024

Fast forward about three months.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" panel earlier today turned to what has become a familiar tactic from the Left: Saying Trump's putting Democrats in danger for saying the kind of rhetoric above can inspire unhinged people to take shots at him. It's just "un-American," according to Joe Scarborough:

NEW: Scarborough on the Trumps: “Un-American. This is an increasingly desperate family who's preparing for civil war."



At the weekend rally in Butler, the Trumps had the temerity to talk about inflammatory Democrat rhetoric leading to the assass*nation attempts — and according… pic.twitter.com/sRUc022Dzo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2024

Here's that full post from @WesternLensman:

NEW: Scarborough on the Trumps: “Un-American. This is an increasingly desperate family who's preparing for civil war." At the weekend rally in Butler, the Trumps had the temerity to talk about inflammatory Democrat rhetoric leading to the assass*nation attempts — and according to Scarborough — that’s inciting violence. For some reason, Scarborough did not express concern over the actual violence of the two assass*nation attempts, nor did he label those attempts as “un-American."

Another panelist said Trump's rhetoric about Democrat rhetoric that inspires violence against him is "pretty dangerous" (via @tomselliott):

MSNBC’s @jheil on Trump discussing the role of hyperbolic progresssive rhetoric in the assassination attempts against him: “It’s pretty dangerous … I struggle for the right superlatives”



“People right now in the Republican Party are not merely campaigning on division and… pic.twitter.com/Fej4KR99ML — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2024

Basically the lib media's saying "if Trump would just let himself get shot without complaining about what's inspiring the attempts everybody could move on." Absolutely disgusting.

Should be regarded as state-sponsored propaganda until proven otherwise.



It’s brain-meltingly absurd - inciting violence against Trump - repeatedly - with their “threat” rhetoric & then have the temerity to dictate the terms to which we can talk about it? — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) October 7, 2024

That's exactly what they want to do.

The madness that has taken over on MSNBC is truly disturbing and you begin to wonder what they will be like on election night if things don’t go their way. — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) October 7, 2024

Pass the popcorn, because MSNBC on the upcoming election night could make their 2016 meltdown pale in comparison.