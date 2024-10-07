HOOBOY! Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview SO BAD People are Wondering if English Is...
'Morning Joe' Slams Dangerous Audacity of Trump Claiming Dem Rhetoric Led to Assassination Attempts

Doug P.  |  9:55 AM on October 07, 2024
meme

Everybody is well aware that the violent rhetoric and vitriol about Donald Trump comes from the Left and the Democrats go there often, from "worse than Hitler" to Rep. Dan Goldman saying the Republican nominee needs to be "eliminated."

Just days before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, President Biden said this:

Fast forward about three months.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" panel earlier today turned to what has become a familiar tactic from the Left: Saying Trump's putting Democrats in danger for saying the kind of rhetoric above can inspire unhinged people to take shots at him. It's just "un-American," according to Joe Scarborough:

Here's that full post from @WesternLensman:

NEW: Scarborough on the Trumps: “Un-American. This is an increasingly desperate family who's preparing for civil war." 

At the weekend rally in Butler, the Trumps had the temerity to talk about inflammatory Democrat rhetoric leading to the assass*nation attempts —  and according to Scarborough — that’s inciting violence. 

For some reason, Scarborough did not express concern over the actual violence of the two assass*nation attempts, nor did he label those attempts as “un-American."

Another panelist said Trump's rhetoric about Democrat rhetoric that inspires violence against him is "pretty dangerous" (via @tomselliott): 

Basically the lib media's saying "if Trump would just let himself get shot without complaining about what's inspiring the attempts everybody could move on." Absolutely disgusting. 

That's exactly what they want to do.

Pass the popcorn, because MSNBC on the upcoming election night could make their 2016 meltdown pale in comparison.

