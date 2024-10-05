'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! Hillary's VERY Concerned Her Side's Losing Control of Social Media

In a previous story we once again saw an example of the massive lies that Karine Jean-Pierre tells in the White House briefing room, and these are the same people who want to be the grand arbiters of what constitutes "misinformation."

The post below would have been a nice fit for that story but makes a good intro for this story about what Hillary Clinton said:

Every government looking to censor speech to combat misinformation and disinformation intends to have a monopoly of disinformation while simultaneously suppressing truths they don’t want shared https://t.co/SZF14gPEWK — Rafiki (@sprylyzzyzx) October 5, 2024

Which brings us to Hillary, who is just that: Very concerned about the Left maintaining a monopoly on "the truth," which are often lies the Democrats don't want called out.

Hillary: “We should be in my view, repealing something called Section 230, which gave platforms on the internet immunity … Whether it‘s Facebook or Twitter or X or Instagram, or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don‘t moderate & monitor the content we lose total control” pic.twitter.com/s3ymPSIkBZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2024

You can sense a panic because Clinton knows the Dems' ability to "moderate" (in other words censor narrative-busting facts) is at risk of being lost for good.

They're now screaming openly about who they are and what they want to do. https://t.co/588Mk7MzDl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2024

Clinton couldn't make that more clear.

“We lose control”



Why do THEY think they should be in control of what everyone sees, says or thinks? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 5, 2024

And yet Hillary would appreciate it if everybody believed Trump is the wannabe authoritarian dictator. All the Left has is projection.

All this does is tell me Kamala is going to lose and they’re going to blame the loss on social media.



Expect the (attempted) crackdown in 2026 and 2028 to be worse. https://t.co/jsfIgoe2CU — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 5, 2024

Many of the Democrats are certainly behaving as if their side is going to lose and are setting up all the narratives moving forward.