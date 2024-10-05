'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! Hillary's VERY Concerned Her Side's Losing Control of Social Media

Here's a Video Shot & Chaser of KJP vs. KJP on Biden Using...
Doug P.  |  1:53 PM on October 05, 2024
ABC News

In a previous story we once again saw an example of the massive lies that Karine Jean-Pierre tells in the White House briefing room, and these are the same people who want to be the grand arbiters of what constitutes "misinformation."

The post below would have been a nice fit for that story but makes a good intro for this story about what Hillary Clinton said:

Which brings us to Hillary, who is just that: Very concerned about the Left maintaining a monopoly on "the truth," which are often lies the Democrats don't want called out.

You can sense a panic because Clinton knows the Dems' ability to "moderate" (in other words censor narrative-busting facts) is at risk of being lost for good.

Clinton couldn't make that more clear.

And yet Hillary would appreciate it if everybody believed Trump is the wannabe authoritarian dictator. All the Left has is projection.

Many of the Democrats are certainly behaving as if their side is going to lose and are setting up all the narratives moving forward.

