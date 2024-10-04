'THIS IS AN INSULT'! Glenn Beck Puts Biden-Harris Spending Priorities in a Maddening Nutshell

Last night a confused-looking Placeholder President Biden was asked, after visiting a couple storm-ravaged areas, that those affected are getting all the help they need and are "very happy."

“What do the states in the storm zone need — after what you saw today?”



BIDEN: “Oh, storm zone? I didn’t know which storm you’re talking about…”



That video is disturbing on multiple levels, and was, like almost everything Biden says, a total fabrication.

After the storm hit, DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas set the stage for providing Biden-Harris with excuses by saying FEMA didn't have the money for a response of this magnitude. That came a matter of weeks after declaring FEMA ready for hurricane season:

Mayorkas earlier this year: FEMA is prepared for hurricane season.



Mayorkas after Helene: FEMA doesn’t have enough funding for hurricane season.



Mayorkas 3 months ago: FEMA is "tremendously prepared" for hurricane season



Mayorkas today: FEMA is out of money and can't make it through hurricane season. "We do not have the funds"



Glenn Beck has been among private citizens on the ground in areas affected by the storm doing work the federal government has been too slow and/or incompetent to do, slammed the Biden-Harris administration for priorities that are too out of whack to be fixed unless there's a totally new administration starting early next year:

This administration sure does have its priorities, and American citizens (particularly in red areas of the country) are not it.

The New York Post put it this way:

Everybody at the top of this administration should have been impeached and removed long ago.