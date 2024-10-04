'THIS IS AN INSULT'! Glenn Beck Puts Biden-Harris Spending Priorities in a Maddening Nutshell

POLITICO SLAMS Tim Walz for Misspeaking (Did People in Kamala's Circle MEAN to...
Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Last night a confused-looking Placeholder President Biden was asked, after visiting a couple storm-ravaged areas, that those affected are getting all the help they need and are "very happy."

That video is disturbing on multiple levels, and was, like almost everything Biden says, a total fabrication. 

After the storm hit, DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas set the stage for providing Biden-Harris with excuses by saying FEMA didn't have the money for a response of this magnitude. That came a matter of weeks after declaring FEMA ready for hurricane season:

Glenn Beck has been among private citizens on the ground in areas affected by the storm doing work the federal government has been too slow and/or incompetent to do, slammed the Biden-Harris administration for priorities that are too out of whack to be fixed unless there's a totally new administration starting early next year: 

This administration sure does have its priorities, and American citizens (particularly in red areas of the country) are not it. 

The New York Post put it this way:

Everybody at the top of this administration should have been impeached and removed long ago.

