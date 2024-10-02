Tim Walz Took Another Crack at Explaining His Tiananmen Square Lie and It Did NOT Go Well

During yesterday's VP debate, the CBS News moderators called out Tim Walz for his lie about having been in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre China. At that point Walz took a page from Kamala Harris' playbook and started talking about his upbringing.

CBS: You lied about being in China during Tiananmen Square. What do you say?



Tim Walz: “I used to ride my bike with friends growing up.”



This is completely painful to watch.pic.twitter.com/pDUXkwmJgO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2024

After the debate Walz went out for pizza and completely ignored reporters asking him questions about that and other issues.

Clearly ignoring the matter didn't work for Walz (or Harris) because today "Tampon Tim" held a spin session and still nobody's buying the BS:

Tim Walz on repeatedly lying about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre: “I got my dates wrong.” pic.twitter.com/wrwSzGiLRm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 2, 2024

"I'm just a knucklehead." Yeah, there's a guy you want a heartbeat away from the presidency!

He sure gets a lot of things about his life wrong https://t.co/3Po9WhnyiP — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 2, 2024

Walz gets a whole lot "wrong":

Just like he got his military rank wrong, repeatedly, even after getting called out on it by his own men? And like he got his family’s fertility journey wrong? And the facts of his DUI wrong? And… https://t.co/Wx9LjRdpXR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 2, 2024

We're well past the "I was mistaken" point to this being just another politician who's a massive liar.

So last night it was "I rode my bike until the streetlights went out and I'm proud of my service"... to "I'm a knucklehead"... and today it's "I got my dates wrong". What will tomorrow bring?!? https://t.co/uYDrVkCVe6 — Brittany (@bccover) October 2, 2024

The dude just looks constantly terrified when he has to answer a single question. https://t.co/jQO1ibwrXl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2024

That's what happens when they have a "D" after their name and just aren't used to be challenged about anything.