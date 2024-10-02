Riley Gaines Praises U of Wyoming for Not Competing Against School Who Allows...
Tim Walz Took Another Crack at Explaining His Tiananmen Square Lie and It Did NOT Go Well

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on October 02, 2024
Twitchy

During yesterday's VP debate, the CBS News moderators called out Tim Walz for his lie about having been in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre China. At that point Walz took a page from Kamala Harris' playbook and started talking about his upbringing. 

After the debate Walz went out for pizza and completely ignored reporters asking him questions about that and other issues.

Clearly ignoring the matter didn't work for Walz (or Harris) because today "Tampon Tim" held a spin session and still nobody's buying the BS:

"I'm just a knucklehead." Yeah, there's a guy you want a heartbeat away from the presidency!

Walz gets a whole lot "wrong":

DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis
Amy Curtis
We're well past the "I was mistaken" point to this being just another politician who's a massive liar.

That's what happens when they have a "D" after their name and just aren't used to be challenged about anything.

