Tim Walz Gets Called Out on Tiananmen Square Lie

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This was surprising … the CBS News moderators actually asked Tim Walz about his claim that he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre; Walz was actually in Nebraska. He served up some word salad before admitting that sometimes he's a knucklehead.

We learned about his childhood and not why he lied about being in Hong Kong.

