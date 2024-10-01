Tim Walz Gets Called Out on Tiananmen Square Lie

This was surprising … the CBS News moderators actually asked Tim Walz about his claim that he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre; Walz was actually in Nebraska. He served up some word salad before admitting that sometimes he's a knucklehead.

Q: Why’d you lie about being in Hong Kong during Tiananmen Square?



Walz: Here’s my life story. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 2, 2024

"I'm a knucklehead sometimes! Sometimes in Hong Kong! Or not! Who is to say?" https://t.co/y2eNOEvUid — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 2, 2024

Were you in Hong Kong



No I’m a knucklehead — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 2, 2024

Yeah, Democrats, you like electing knuckleheads ... Walz said so.



And he just completely fell apart. lol HE'S ALL YOURS.#VPDebate2024 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 2, 2024

When asked why he said he was in China during the Tiananmen Square massacre when he was not actually there, Walz offers up a word salad worse than Kamala Harris. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 2, 2024

“I’m a knucklehead at times” - Tim Walz



First true thing he’s said! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2024

Truth. And he rode his bike. 🤷‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 — SputnikSpreader (@VasBroughtToX) October 2, 2024

Tim Walz didn’t need to be fact checked on this one! — BlueCollarPatriot🇺🇸 (@JustinSutliffe) October 2, 2024

He meant to say he lies, a lot. — James (@NC_State69420) October 2, 2024

The American people agree. — redsunrising99 (@redsunrising99) October 2, 2024

"I get caught up in the rhetoric" - Tim Walz — Canadian Republican 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 (@Cad_Republican) October 2, 2024

Didn't lie, just misspoke. He does a lot of misspeaking — Mr. BocMonster (@bocmonster) October 2, 2024

Walz had commandeered the Kamala word salad tactic. — Brian Hampel (@CARefugeeinTN) October 2, 2024

Walz, why did you lie about going to China in May of 1989?



Walz: I grew up in a middle class family. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 2, 2024

CBS: You lied about being in China during Tiananmen Square. What do you say?



Tim Walz: “I used to ride my bike with friends growing up.”



This is completely painful to watch.pic.twitter.com/pDUXkwmJgO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2024





We learned about his childhood and not why he lied about being in Hong Kong.

***