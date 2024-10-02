Jim Acosta Takes Offense at How Trump Adviser Says 'Kamala' but NOT the...
'Remember This?' DNC Declares a Debate Winner and This Might NOT Be Good...
COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters'...
CBS News Gets Wrecked After Trying to Rescue 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris (Roll...
Here's a Scene From That Play About January 6
Kamala Harris Is the Handicapper General
David Axelrod Gives His Opinion on Who's Winning the VP Debate
Chuck Todd Lauds Rudy Giuliani's Daughter's Endorsement of Kamala Harris
Secretary of State Antony Blinken: US in Much Stronger Geopolitical Position Than Four...
Tim Walz: 'I've Become Friends With School Shooters'
Tim Walz Gets Called Out on Tiananmen Square Lie
CBS Shuts Off the Mics When JD Vance Addresses a Fact Check
After Biden-Harris' Foreign Policy Emboldened Iran, Watch KJP LIE THROUGH HER TEETH About...
SHUT UP, WESLEY: Shazam's Zach Levi Endorses Trump and Neckbearded Nerd Wil Wheaton...

Tim Walz Laser Focused on Pizza Selection As Reporters Try to Ask About His Debate Doozies

Doug P.  |  11:14 AM on October 02, 2024
Screen shot

During last night's vice-presidential debate, the CBS News moderators performed a random act of actual journalism when Tim Walz was called out for lying about having been in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre in China. Walz then took a page from Kamala Harris and decided that would be a good time to tell his life story.

Advertisement

Walz also said that he can be a knucklehead at times (and by "knucklehead" he means liar) and said he'd become friends with school shooters.

After the debate Walz wanted some pizza:

The above video left out the parts where Walz ignored questions, pretending instead to be transfixed by the pizza selection: 

The "run out the clock" strategy for Walz and Harris has resumed.

Recommended

COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters' Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

"LA LA LA LA I can't hear you LA LA LA LA!"

They're sure going to keep trying it though.

The usual suspects in the media will try to ignore the China story with the same energy Harris and Walz ignore questions.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters' Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
'Remember This?' DNC Declares a Debate Winner and This Might NOT Be Good News for Walz or Harris
Doug P.
CBS News Gets Wrecked After Trying to Rescue 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
SHUT UP, WESLEY: Shazam's Zach Levi Endorses Trump and Neckbearded Nerd Wil Wheaton Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes
Brett T.
David Axelrod Gives His Opinion on Who's Winning the VP Debate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters' Gaffe Grateful Calvin
Advertisement