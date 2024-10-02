Tim Walz Laser Focused on Pizza Selection As Reporters Try to Ask About His Debate Doozies

During last night's vice-presidential debate, the CBS News moderators performed a random act of actual journalism when Tim Walz was called out for lying about having been in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre in China. Walz then took a page from Kamala Harris and decided that would be a good time to tell his life story.

When asked why he said he was in China during the Tiananmen Square massacre when he was not actually there, Walz offers up a word salad worse than Kamala Harris. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 2, 2024

Walz also said that he can be a knucklehead at times (and by "knucklehead" he means liar) and said he'd become friends with school shooters.

After the debate Walz wanted some pizza:

Gwen and I celebrated a great night with a slice of pizza. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/sycnmyV66M — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 2, 2024

The above video left out the parts where Walz ignored questions, pretending instead to be transfixed by the pizza selection:

“Can you clarify what you meant when you said you befriended school shooters?”



“Why did you say you were in Hong Kong when reports said you weren’t?”



Walz ignores.pic.twitter.com/hC80GBXJiq — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 2, 2024

The "run out the clock" strategy for Walz and Harris has resumed.

Tim Walz is terrified of reporters. He pretends to look at pizzas when asked about his friendship with school shooters or how he lied about his time in China. Meek. pic.twitter.com/wWvCgTpiRW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 2, 2024

"LA LA LA LA I can't hear you LA LA LA LA!"

This isn't going to work anymore. https://t.co/cmjfolQquM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2024

They're sure going to keep trying it though.

This is brutal — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 2, 2024

His ties to China warrant an investigation. He’s at least quite friendly with the CCP and that alone is alarming. — Elijah Bluhm (@ElijahBluhm) October 2, 2024

The usual suspects in the media will try to ignore the China story with the same energy Harris and Walz ignore questions.