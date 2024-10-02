'Amazing'! Politico Explains Tim Walz's Debate 'Eye-Popping' and It's Something Else

The post-VP debate spin continues in the media, and one of the unintentionally funniest is in a body language piece from Politico Mag.

At issue were some of the expressions on Tim Walz's face last night, namely about his occasionally bugged-out eyes.

Were those expressions because Walz got busted for lying about having been in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre? Well, according to the Politico story, Walz's "look" goes back many, many more years than that -- thousands even:

This debate analysis from Politico 😂 pic.twitter.com/sLAA0MQrcT — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) October 2, 2024

It's real, and it's spectacular...

Yes, it's real, and I can't believe it lol https://t.co/BrViGujcjV — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) October 2, 2024

This is like the political journalism of a Geico commercial: "Democrat Vice Presidenting: So Simple a Caveman Could Do It."

When Walz felt especially passionate about something, he’d open his eyes wide as saucers. Eye-popping can sometimes be a sign of surprise, but for Walz, it simply revealed his emotional intensity — like this moment during an exchange about abortion. The orbicularis oculi muscle, working in concert with the corrugator and frontalis muscles, contract to raise the eyebrows — a dynamic and emphatic facial motion that grabbed the viewer’s attention. Early humans would have made such facial gestures to communicate strong emotions, like “danger is close.” For Walz, it gave extra weight to his feelings and held our gaze.

Now imagine that same section of the story if Vance was the one doing the eye-popping expressions.

You know this debate was bad for @Tim_Walz when this is the best cover @politico can provide… https://t.co/HuxncgZiax — Preya Samsundar (@psamsundar) October 2, 2024

Media really scraping the bottom of the barrel to try to make it sound like Walz performed well in the VP debate. https://t.co/HAwbl222YQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 2, 2024

Amazing journalisming!

So… they just called Walz a wild-eyed Neanderthal. Amazing. 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 2, 2024

And then some.

***

