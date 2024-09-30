Charles Payne Spots the Most Unqualified and Indifferent Biden-Harris Cabinet Member

'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border...
Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on September 30, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday a reporter asked Placeholder President Joe Biden about strikes in Yemen. At that point Biden walked over and started talking about a looming US dockworkers' strike. Yep, all is well:

We're often critical of Biden, but Fox Business' Charles Payne was shown some video evidence indicating that the U.S. Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, might not even have as much of a grasp on that particular issue as Joe the Confused.

Raimondo -- the Commerce Secretary -- said she hasn't been very focused on something that could cripple commerce in the U.S. It's a high bar in this WH's Cabinet. And with that, Payne spotted the most unqualified and indifferent Biden-Harris Cabinet member: 

"Indifferent" to say the least. 

To be fair to the Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary, Raimondo's been focusing on what's most important to the Democrats: "Eliminating" Trump:

Are there any members of the Biden-Harris Cabinet who have any experience in any of those particular fields? 

Yes indeed, the country's in the best of hands!

