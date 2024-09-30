Charles Payne Spots the Most Unqualified and Indifferent Biden-Harris Cabinet Member

Yesterday a reporter asked Placeholder President Joe Biden about strikes in Yemen. At that point Biden walked over and started talking about a looming US dockworkers' strike. Yep, all is well:

Advertisement

Reporter: "Any comment on the strikes in Yemen?"



Biden: "I've spoken to both sides. They gotta settle the strike. I'm supporting the collective bargaining effort. I think they'll settle the strike."



This guy is so cookedpic.twitter.com/Tbzm93NEDD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2024

We're often critical of Biden, but Fox Business' Charles Payne was shown some video evidence indicating that the U.S. Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, might not even have as much of a grasp on that particular issue as Joe the Confused.

Raimondo -- the Commerce Secretary -- said she hasn't been very focused on something that could cripple commerce in the U.S. It's a high bar in this WH's Cabinet. And with that, Payne spotted the most unqualified and indifferent Biden-Harris Cabinet member:

This is nuts...it's been a close race, but she is the most unqualified and most indifferent member of the administration https://t.co/OrXZuJ35mI — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 30, 2024

"Indifferent" to say the least.

Did you see this, Charles?



Our Commerce Secretary, Gina Riamondo, on the port strike: "I haven't been very focused on that."



Riamondo has been on a tour around the country the past few weeks, acting as a campaign surrogate for Kamala. pic.twitter.com/fAPj8EMX1h — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) September 30, 2024

To be fair to the Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary, Raimondo's been focusing on what's most important to the Democrats: "Eliminating" Trump:

Too busy running around the country disparaging President Trump to care about a little thing like a devastating hurricane.https://t.co/4Tf4yJpHg1 — Margaret Ackerman (@acks3max) September 30, 2024

Are there any members of the Biden-Harris Cabinet who have any experience in any of those particular fields?

The commerce secretary has not been focused on the cataclysmic event that could possibly disrupt commerce for a long period of time.



What are we even doing at this point? https://t.co/IchcMGhnME — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 30, 2024

Start loading up on the basics. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says we're on our own. https://t.co/Mh6bRI0JTu — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) September 30, 2024

Yes indeed, the country's in the best of hands!