Journo Who Had Fawning Chat With Law & Order Candidate Stunned by How Many Want Illegals Deported

Doug P.  |  12:09 PM on September 27, 2024
Meme screenshot

Since the Democrats pointed Joe Biden toward the door and started ushering him out of office, the party's nominee has been running on being a tough law enforcer who will secure the border. In other words, the Harris campaign has been lying like crazy. 

In a recent ad, the Harris campaign says the Democrat presidential candidate has a history of being tough on crime and being serious about border security. This is laughable: 

 

Which leads us to a softball interview Harris did recently with a very Dem-friendly Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC. Ruhle has been a defender of the supposed law and order candidate's dodging of any serious interviews (which Harris still hasn't done):

Despite Harris claiming to be the strict enforcer of laws, Ruhle seems quite troubled by Donald Trump actually doing any law enforcing and seems stunned by how many Americans support his pledge to deport illegals (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott): 

It's crazy to think that so many in the media seem to be just fine with open borders and law breaking. 

Coming from a cable news host who seems to be a fan of the candidate who's running partly on border security and "lawn and order" this is particularly ironic. 

Also Ruhle's number is a little off. More than half of American citizens want people in the country illegally to be deported:

About 54 percent of respondents — 86 percent of Republicans, 58 percent of independents and 25 percent of Democrats — said they “strongly” or “somewhat” support a wide-scale effort to deport millions of immigrants, and 59 percent said they are closely following the “immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.”

The survey also found that 39 percent of respondents named immigration a top issue for them this election year — second only to inflation.

That's "crazy," according to the MSNBC host. 

