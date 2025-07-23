'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's...
Human Earache Molly Jong-Fast Wants Us to Know 'Self-Censorship' Is Scary (Unless Dems Make You Do It)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 23, 2025
Townhall Media

Gina Carano.

Shane Gillis.

Dave Chappelle.

Kevin Hart.

What do those four celebrities have in common? All of them were either threatened with cancellation or actually cancelled for things they said. Gina Carano has a lawsuit against Disney working its way through the courts over the issue.

Did the Left go to bat for any of them? No. And just a week ago, they were gunning for Shane Gillis for making a very funny (and revealing) WNBA joke.

So when Molly Jong-Fast goes on MSNBC to talk about how 'scary' it is that comedians like Stephen Colbert have to 'self-censor' her argument rings hollow:

Also, she's an idiot. Joseph McCarthy was a Senator, the House Un-American Activities Committee was in the House. Hence the name. 

They are propagandists.

He's getting $15-20M a year, costing his network twice that to produce 'The Late Show' and he gets to remain on-air until next May.

So. Chilling.

That's a great way to describe Jong-Fast: a human earache.

Right?

Heck, popular shows get canceled all the time.

He was a gem.

Not.

If Colbert was funny, maybe he'd still have a job.

And the apple didn't fall far from the Soviet tree.

But she's so easy to drag.

We notice they didn't.

