Human Earache Molly Jong-Fast Wants Us to Know 'Self-Censorship' Is Scary (Unless Dems Make You Do It)

Gina Carano.

Shane Gillis.

Dave Chappelle.

Kevin Hart.

What do those four celebrities have in common? All of them were either threatened with cancellation or actually cancelled for things they said. Gina Carano has a lawsuit against Disney working its way through the courts over the issue.

Did the Left go to bat for any of them? No. And just a week ago, they were gunning for Shane Gillis for making a very funny (and revealing) WNBA joke.

So when Molly Jong-Fast goes on MSNBC to talk about how 'scary' it is that comedians like Stephen Colbert have to 'self-censor' her argument rings hollow:

MSNBC's @MollyJongFast: Canceling Colbert isn’t funny, it’s "very scary"



"And even if it’s not quid pro quo, the idea of self-censorship. And I talk about my grandfather, Howard Fast, who was jailed by McCarthy during The House UN-American Activities, that that our government… pic.twitter.com/NJKSTfMy2p — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 21, 2025

Also, she's an idiot. Joseph McCarthy was a Senator, the House Un-American Activities Committee was in the House. Hence the name.

Is MSNBC making a profit? Then why are they still on the air? They exist to advance political narratives… — KeithH (@kch50014) July 21, 2025

They are propagandists.

Just look at the prison Colbert has been sent to. Very scary indeed. This is the end of Democracy! pic.twitter.com/ywWN1zGYlc — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) July 21, 2025

He's getting $15-20M a year, costing his network twice that to produce 'The Late Show' and he gets to remain on-air until next May.

So. Chilling.

Her grandfather was jailed?



Now I like McCarthy even more.



Apparently militancy is genetic and this earache inherited it. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) July 21, 2025

That's a great way to describe Jong-Fast: a human earache.

I now have even more respect for Joe McCarthy. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 22, 2025

Right?

Colbert is an unfunny partisan hack who ran off 75% of the Late Show audience.



He literally killed the Late Show!



Unpopular TV shows get canceled all the time.



This has nothing to do with free speech. The free market chose to watch something else. — Gary P Jackson #Conservative (@gary4205) July 22, 2025

Heck, popular shows get canceled all the time.

Ah yes, that great American Howard Fast, winner of the "Stalin Peace Prize."



Not making that up. — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 21, 2025

He was a gem.

Not.

“Canceling Colbert isn’t funny.”



No, Colbert isn’t funny. I can give you 40M reasons/year why not. https://t.co/uZxtrx92LY — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) July 22, 2025

If Colbert was funny, maybe he'd still have a job.

History has proven that her grandfather, Howard Fast, was likely a communist. https://t.co/g1wffaUlfb — TugboatPhil - American Boomer (@TugboatPhil) July 21, 2025

And the apple didn't fall far from the Soviet tree.

Normalize ignoring Molly Jong Fast. https://t.co/lVabMUzzZH — Dr. Heywood Floyd (@pissfinger) July 22, 2025

But she's so easy to drag.

If the libs wanted Colbert to stay, all they had to do was watch his show. https://t.co/mcIdC0phql — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) July 22, 2025

We notice they didn't.

